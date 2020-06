Amenities

This is the true three bedroom apartment you have been searching for. This apartment is located in a well kept building with just one flight walk up. This apartment features a very large kitchen with large appliances ( dishwasher), abundance of cabinets, South facing window, and small breakfast bar. The living area has two southern facing windows for exceptional sunlight and is a good size for entertaining your guests. Each of the three bedrooms can accommodate a queen bed with room for some additional furniture. For the price and location this apartment is going to rent quickly.



****** Pictures from previous tenants occupancy ************