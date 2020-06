Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave

Sun Blasted 2BR in the Heart of the East Village - Property Id: 286238



Available June 1~East Village



*15% FEE



Spacious East Village Two bedroom apartment w/ Tons of Windows. Prime East Village location near Astor place, transportation, restaurants and shops.



This amazing 2 bedroom unit is large and spacious and has a great layout. Windows Galore in this unit and both bedrooms fit queen size beds. Apartment highlights include: Tall ceilings w/ recessed lighting. Hardwood flooring throughout. Great closet space with built in shelving. Granite kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286238

