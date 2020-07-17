All apartments in New York
200 East 32 street 21

200 East 32nd Street · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 East 32nd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 21 · Avail. now

$3,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Massive true 2BR/2BTH/terrace Luz.doorman Bldg - Property Id: 299749

NO FEE! VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

Guaranteed to amaze you when you view in person! Come witness this unbelievably big apartment for this price. The incredible unit sits in Murray Hills most sought after buildings. These picture simply do not say enough. This unit features stunning views of the New York City including the Empire State and Chrysler Buildings. Featuring oversized windows that will lighten up the entire apartment throughout the days. This apartment includes condo finishes such as a custom designed marble kitchen, speed oven and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is full imported marble.
Full luxury building with newly renovated amenities such as a state of the art fitness center, 24 hour doorman/concierge, valet, an in-building laundry room and a live in super. The building also features a wash and fold laundry service at NYC's lowest price!
The neighborhood is one of Manhattan's liveliest during the day and night! With all the major subway lines close by,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/200-east-32-street-new-york-ny-unit-21/299749
Property Id 299749

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5954324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 32 street 21 have any available units?
200 East 32 street 21 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 32 street 21 have?
Some of 200 East 32 street 21's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 32 street 21 currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 32 street 21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 32 street 21 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 East 32 street 21 is pet friendly.
Does 200 East 32 street 21 offer parking?
No, 200 East 32 street 21 does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 32 street 21 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 East 32 street 21 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 32 street 21 have a pool?
No, 200 East 32 street 21 does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 32 street 21 have accessible units?
No, 200 East 32 street 21 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 32 street 21 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 32 street 21 has units with dishwashers.
