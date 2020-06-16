All apartments in New York
200 Chambers Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

200 Chambers Street

200 Chambers Street · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-G · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
new construction
VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/331433555

*Available July 2020

This stunning 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has Eastern exposure and overlooks the inner lit courtyard with beautiful waterfall. It features generous closet space including entry foyer walk in closet, wood floors, floor to ceiling windows, large open kitchen with high-end appliances, a marble bathroom, and in-unit washer and dryer.

200 Chambers Street is contemporary & luxurious glass & steel condominium developed by Jack Resnick and Sons and located in the heart of Tribeca. Building amenities include 24 hour attended lobby with doorman & concierge, 24hour private fitness center and sky-lit indoor pool, 5000 sq. ft. residents landscaped rooftop terrace, children's playroom, residents social lounge, business center, and indoor garage with building access.

The building is just steps away to the finest that Tribeca has to offer: the Washington Market Park, Hudson River Park, best restaurants and shopping. It is located conveniently near access to major transportation including all major subway lines.,Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath home located in a newly constructed, contemporary & luxurious 30 story glass & steel building developed by Jack Resnick and Sons in the heart of Tribeca. This NYC condo overlooks the inner lit courtyard and waterfall facing north. It features a marble bathroom, entry foyer walk in closet, wood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and washer and dryer.

Amenities in this full service luxury NYC condo building include 24 hour attended lobby with doorman & concierge, 24hour private fitness center and sky-lit indoor pool, 5000 sq. ft. residents landscaped rooftop terrace, children's playroom, residents social lounge, business center, and indoor garage with building access.

This building is in walking distance to acclaimed restaurants and shops and located conveniently near access to major transportation. Email sheilynned@brgnyc.com to schedule a viewing of this luxury condo in NYC. Available: September 1, 2016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Chambers Street have any available units?
200 Chambers Street has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Chambers Street have?
Some of 200 Chambers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Chambers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 Chambers Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 Chambers Street does offer parking.
Does 200 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Chambers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Chambers Street have a pool?
Yes, 200 Chambers Street has a pool.
Does 200 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
