Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman gym parking pool garage lobby new construction

VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/331433555



*Available July 2020



This stunning 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has Eastern exposure and overlooks the inner lit courtyard with beautiful waterfall. It features generous closet space including entry foyer walk in closet, wood floors, floor to ceiling windows, large open kitchen with high-end appliances, a marble bathroom, and in-unit washer and dryer.



200 Chambers Street is contemporary & luxurious glass & steel condominium developed by Jack Resnick and Sons and located in the heart of Tribeca. Building amenities include 24 hour attended lobby with doorman & concierge, 24hour private fitness center and sky-lit indoor pool, 5000 sq. ft. residents landscaped rooftop terrace, children's playroom, residents social lounge, business center, and indoor garage with building access.



The building is just steps away to the finest that Tribeca has to offer: the Washington Market Park, Hudson River Park, best restaurants and shopping. It is located conveniently near access to major transportation including all major subway lines.,Stunning 1 bedroom 1 bath home located in a newly constructed, contemporary & luxurious 30 story glass & steel building developed by Jack Resnick and Sons in the heart of Tribeca. This NYC condo overlooks the inner lit courtyard and waterfall facing north. It features a marble bathroom, entry foyer walk in closet, wood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and washer and dryer.



Amenities in this full service luxury NYC condo building include 24 hour attended lobby with doorman & concierge, 24hour private fitness center and sky-lit indoor pool, 5000 sq. ft. residents landscaped rooftop terrace, children's playroom, residents social lounge, business center, and indoor garage with building access.



This building is in walking distance to acclaimed restaurants and shops and located conveniently near access to major transportation. Email sheilynned@brgnyc.com to schedule a viewing of this luxury condo in NYC. Available: September 1, 2016