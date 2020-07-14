20 Pine Street

Amenities

The Armani/Casa aesthetic has influenced every detail in creating a spectacular full lifestyle experience at 20 Pine. The modern kitchens feature high-end appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero, Fisher & Paykal, and a washer/dryer, all of which are concealed by wood cabinetry seamlessly integrating these entire units into the living rooms, while maintaining an absolute elegant aesthetic. Tranquil and generous, the bathrooms are a true haven here, outfitted in handsome stone and exotic woods, and featuring the ultimate in pampering; a sybaritic recessed rain shower, and a deep soaking bathtub. Apartments have very high beamed ceilings, ebony stained hardwood floors, recessed custom lighting, and contemporary paint tones. Some homes have set back terraces, and range in size from studios to 3-4 bedrooms.Upon arrival, you will be greeted and attended to by 24-hr. friendly doormen. You may never want to leave the building because you can read in the cozy library lounge, sun yourself on the 25th floor open air terrace, refresh yourself at the collection pool and spa with a Turkish Hamman-state-of-the-art steam room, practice your game at the golf simulator, shoot pool in the billiards lounge, and exercise at the collection club. For the little ones, there is a playroom. This condominium building is located in downtowns most vibrant re-emerging neighborhood, the Financial District. The nearby new Fulton Center has most all subway lines with 4/5/2/3/A/C/E/J/M trains (2/3 train access through the building). Low common charges and generous multi-year tax abatement (through 2012) make for very favorable carrying costs, for either home ownership or investment. Many new restaurants and retails stores are opening up, and outdoor dining can be found in many locations, like Stone Street. lsr259962