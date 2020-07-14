All apartments in New York
New York, NY
20 Pine Street
20 Pine Street

20 Pine Street · (516) 289-1649
Location

20 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
sauna
The Armani/Casa aesthetic has influenced every detail in creating a spectacular full lifestyle experience at 20 Pine. The modern kitchens feature high-end appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero, Fisher & Paykal, and a washer/dryer, all of which are concealed by wood cabinetry seamlessly integrating these entire units into the living rooms, while maintaining an absolute elegant aesthetic. Tranquil and generous, the bathrooms are a true haven here, outfitted in handsome stone and exotic woods, and featuring the ultimate in pampering; a sybaritic recessed rain shower, and a deep soaking bathtub. Apartments have very high beamed ceilings, ebony stained hardwood floors, recessed custom lighting, and contemporary paint tones. Some homes have set back terraces, and range in size from studios to 3-4 bedrooms.Upon arrival, you will be greeted and attended to by 24-hr. friendly doormen. You may never want to leave the building because you can read in the cozy library lounge, sun yourself on the 25th floor open air terrace, refresh yourself at the collection pool and spa with a Turkish Hamman-state-of-the-art steam room, practice your game at the golf simulator, shoot pool in the billiards lounge, and exercise at the collection club. For the little ones, there is a playroom. This condominium building is located in downtowns most vibrant re-emerging neighborhood, the Financial District. The nearby new Fulton Center has most all subway lines with 4/5/2/3/A/C/E/J/M trains (2/3 train access through the building). Low common charges and generous multi-year tax abatement (through 2012) make for very favorable carrying costs, for either home ownership or investment. Many new restaurants and retails stores are opening up, and outdoor dining can be found in many locations, like Stone Street. lsr259962

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Pine Street have any available units?
20 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Pine Street have?
Some of 20 Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
20 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 20 Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 20 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 20 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 20 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Pine Street have a pool?
Yes, 20 Pine Street has a pool.
Does 20 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 20 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
