191 Prince Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

191 Prince Street

191 Prince Street · (212) 381-6542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

191 Prince Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rarely Available CHARMING One Bedroom Apartment with PRIVATE BALCONY, FIREPLACE, EXPOSED BEAMS, SUN LIGHT, Separate Eat In Kitchen Kitchen, Expansive Living Room. Bedroom comfortably fits a queen sized bed with additional furniture. Original old world charm, a rare beauty in the sea of cookie cutter boxes. Third floor means great light with an easy 2 flights up. Relax on your private patio basking in the knowledge that all your friends have apartment envy. Located at the corner of Prince and Sullivan, steps to world class restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Heat and Water Included
Pets Case-By-Case
Guarantors Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Prince Street have any available units?
191 Prince Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 Prince Street have?
Some of 191 Prince Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Prince Street currently offering any rent specials?
191 Prince Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Prince Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 191 Prince Street is pet friendly.
Does 191 Prince Street offer parking?
No, 191 Prince Street does not offer parking.
Does 191 Prince Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Prince Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Prince Street have a pool?
No, 191 Prince Street does not have a pool.
Does 191 Prince Street have accessible units?
No, 191 Prince Street does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Prince Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 Prince Street does not have units with dishwashers.
