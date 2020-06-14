191 Prince Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rarely Available CHARMING One Bedroom Apartment with PRIVATE BALCONY, FIREPLACE, EXPOSED BEAMS, SUN LIGHT, Separate Eat In Kitchen Kitchen, Expansive Living Room. Bedroom comfortably fits a queen sized bed with additional furniture. Original old world charm, a rare beauty in the sea of cookie cutter boxes. Third floor means great light with an easy 2 flights up. Relax on your private patio basking in the knowledge that all your friends have apartment envy. Located at the corner of Prince and Sullivan, steps to world class restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.

Heat and Water Included

Pets Case-By-Case

Guarantors Accepted