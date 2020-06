Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse elevator gym parking garage

This corner high floor Large 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment offers amazing southern and western exposures with wonderful open city views including Central Park. Enjoy watching beautiful sunsets from your very own private terrace.This Amazing 1br has high ceilings, , marble bath and a balcony. The Royale is a top condo located in the heart of the Upper East Side on 64th and 3rd Ave. The Building offers garage, party room, conference room, exercise room and w/d on each floor. ASHE12863