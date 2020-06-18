188 E 2nd St 1

Amenities

Sun Kissed Gut Reno True 2 in the East Village - Property Id: 264772



Available 6/1/2020~East Village (Alphabet City)



*FEE



Brand new gut renovation in Prime East Village! True 2 bedroom with large living room. Both bedrooms fit Queen sized beds with closets. Living room can fit a large couch, coffee table, tv stand and more. Apartment has a luxurious bathroom with rainfall shower head, brand new chefs kitchen with dishwasher and brand name appliances.



Conveniently located restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

