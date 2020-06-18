All apartments in New York
188 E 2nd St 1

188 E 2nd St · (281) 763-9523
Location

188 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sun Kissed Gut Reno True 2 in the East Village - Property Id: 264772

Available 6/1/2020~East Village (Alphabet City)

*FEE

Brand new gut renovation in Prime East Village! True 2 bedroom with large living room. Both bedrooms fit Queen sized beds with closets. Living room can fit a large couch, coffee table, tv stand and more. Apartment has a luxurious bathroom with rainfall shower head, brand new chefs kitchen with dishwasher and brand name appliances.

Conveniently located restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264772
Property Id 264772

(RLNE5714073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 E 2nd St 1 have any available units?
188 E 2nd St 1 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 E 2nd St 1 have?
Some of 188 E 2nd St 1's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 E 2nd St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
188 E 2nd St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 E 2nd St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 188 E 2nd St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 188 E 2nd St 1 offer parking?
No, 188 E 2nd St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 188 E 2nd St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 E 2nd St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 E 2nd St 1 have a pool?
No, 188 E 2nd St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 188 E 2nd St 1 have accessible units?
No, 188 E 2nd St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 188 E 2nd St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 E 2nd St 1 has units with dishwashers.
