188 E 2nd St 1

Sun Kissed Gut Reno True 2 in the East Village - Property Id: 264772
Available 6/1/2020~East Village (Alphabet City)
Brand new gut renovation in Prime East Village! True 2 bedroom with large living room. Both bedrooms fit Queen sized beds with closets. Living room can fit a large couch, coffee table, tv stand and more. Apartment has a luxurious bathroom with rainfall shower head, brand new chefs kitchen with dishwasher and brand name appliances.
Conveniently located restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264772
