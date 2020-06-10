180 Lafayette Street

Amenities

XXXXXXXXXX BRAND NEW EXCLUSIVE XXXXXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXX JUST LISTED XXXXXXXXX 2200sq loft in the heart of Nolita. Welcome home to this sun-drenched, spacious loft with hardwood floors in the heart of charming SoHo. Enter your apartment through keyed elevator that opens into the 4th floor, then enjoy the east/west exposure loft exposures through the large windows! High ceilings and track lighting beautifully illuminates the over 2,200 square feet of this fantastic apartment. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, full-sized fridge, granite countertops and great cabinet space. Sorry, no walls allowed. Close to 6,N,Q,R,J,Z trains, Balthazar, Bloomingdales, Broadway, and other great shopping and restaurants. Contact me to see this today! Has stainless steel and granite chefs large kitchen, 2 marble bathrooms, and very high ceiling windows facing East and West. Also has hardwood floors and great views. Its a loft building with one loft on each floor. The elevator opens into the loft. Very unique, a must see space. I have specialized in West village , Meat packing , East village , Soho , Tribeca , Nolita , Chelsea , and Gramercy, Nolita since 1989. I have places that nobody else has because I have built great relations with the small landlords over the years in these areas. Maximize your possibilities by working with the best. Call me on my cell to view this or any other listing.