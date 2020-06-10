All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
XXXXXXXXXX BRAND NEW EXCLUSIVE XXXXXXXXXXXX XXXXXXXXXX JUST LISTED XXXXXXXXX 2200sq loft in the heart of Nolita. Welcome home to this sun-drenched, spacious loft with hardwood floors in the heart of charming SoHo. Enter your apartment through keyed elevator that opens into the 4th floor, then enjoy the east/west exposure loft exposures through the large windows! High ceilings and track lighting beautifully illuminates the over 2,200 square feet of this fantastic apartment. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, full-sized fridge, granite countertops and great cabinet space. Sorry, no walls allowed. Close to 6,N,Q,R,J,Z trains, Balthazar, Bloomingdales, Broadway, and other great shopping and restaurants. Contact me to see this today! Has stainless steel and granite chefs large kitchen, 2 marble bathrooms, and very high ceiling windows facing East and West. Also has hardwood floors and great views. Its a loft building with one loft on each floor. The elevator opens into the loft. Very unique, a must see space. I have specialized in West village , Meat packing , East village , Soho , Tribeca , Nolita , Chelsea , and Gramercy, Nolita since 1989. I have places that nobody else has because I have built great relations with the small landlords over the years in these areas. Maximize your possibilities by working with the best. Call me on my cell to view this or any other listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Lafayette Street have any available units?
180 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 180 Lafayette Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
180 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 180 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 180 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 180 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 180 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 180 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 180 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 180 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
