Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:13 PM

177 Ninth Avenue

177 9th Avenue · (551) 427-5164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

177 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-H · Avail. now

$14,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large corner 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with the traditional feel of a pre-war building and all the convenience and amenities of a new luxury building. Enter through the large gallery (10'59'4) into a very generous living and dining room with floor to ceiling windows to the North and East. The custom designed open kitchen includes Wolf cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator and 46 bottle Sub-Zero wine cooler. The master bedroom suite has a sitting area, two enormous walk-in closets and en-suite bath with Botticino Fiorito stone slab heated floors and double vanity. The second bedroom also features an en-suite bath with Seagrass limestone floors in high-honed finish, Kohler Maestro tub and custom Anigre wood vanity. Bosch Axxis Series front loading washer and dryer located in separate laundry room. Wide planked European white oak flooring throughout and exquisite details highlight immaculate craftsmanship and offer a clean contemporary counterpoint to the rich historical context. Uniquely located on the eastern edge of the General Theological Seminary of New York, Chelsea Enclave offers an oasis of calm with all the convenience of West Chelsea, including a medley of gourmet restaurants, charming cafes, and chic boutiques.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
177 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 177 Ninth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
177 Ninth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 177 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 177 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 177 Ninth Avenue offers parking.
Does 177 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 177 Ninth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 177 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 177 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 177 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
