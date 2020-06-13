177 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage

Large corner 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with the traditional feel of a pre-war building and all the convenience and amenities of a new luxury building. Enter through the large gallery (10'59'4) into a very generous living and dining room with floor to ceiling windows to the North and East. The custom designed open kitchen includes Wolf cooktop, Sub-Zero refrigerator and 46 bottle Sub-Zero wine cooler. The master bedroom suite has a sitting area, two enormous walk-in closets and en-suite bath with Botticino Fiorito stone slab heated floors and double vanity. The second bedroom also features an en-suite bath with Seagrass limestone floors in high-honed finish, Kohler Maestro tub and custom Anigre wood vanity. Bosch Axxis Series front loading washer and dryer located in separate laundry room. Wide planked European white oak flooring throughout and exquisite details highlight immaculate craftsmanship and offer a clean contemporary counterpoint to the rich historical context. Uniquely located on the eastern edge of the General Theological Seminary of New York, Chelsea Enclave offers an oasis of calm with all the convenience of West Chelsea, including a medley of gourmet restaurants, charming cafes, and chic boutiques.