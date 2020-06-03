All apartments in New York
Find more places like 177 East 77th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
177 East 77th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

177 East 77th Street

177 East 77th Street · (917) 450-8178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

177 East 77th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Renovated 1038 SF Flex two bedrooms or one Bedroom plus separate room / office and balcony.
Prime location, 77th Street and West of Third Avenue, this expansive pre-war one bedroom home with a separate Den or formal dining room or office and, a large balcony is quiet and sunny. This gracious apartment features an elegant foyer, bay windows with Northern-Western exposure, 5 huge custom closets, beautiful herringbone wooden floors throughout, high beamed ceilings, prewar details throughout,windowed marbled bathroom and through-wall air-conditioning. The huge living room opens onto a large balcony overlooking the garden. Bring your California King bed to this serene, bright, corner bedroom featuring two huge closets and oversized windows. The renovated windowed kitchen features granite countertops, maple wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.

An Art Deco building with an elegant lobby, has a full time doorman and a live-in super. Building amenities include a central laundry room, a common roof-deck, a common garden, storage, and a bike room. Step away to the 6 train, accessible to the Q train, and 2 blocks from the cross town bus, 177 East 77th Street is convenient to all modes of transportation. Enjoy Central Park, the very best restaurants, boutiques, and gourmet shops the Upper East Side has to offer- the location could not be better.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 East 77th Street have any available units?
177 East 77th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 East 77th Street have?
Some of 177 East 77th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 East 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
177 East 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 East 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 177 East 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 177 East 77th Street offer parking?
No, 177 East 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 177 East 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 East 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 East 77th Street have a pool?
No, 177 East 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 177 East 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 177 East 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 177 East 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 East 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 177 East 77th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity