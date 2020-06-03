Amenities

Renovated 1038 SF Flex two bedrooms or one Bedroom plus separate room / office and balcony.

Prime location, 77th Street and West of Third Avenue, this expansive pre-war one bedroom home with a separate Den or formal dining room or office and, a large balcony is quiet and sunny. This gracious apartment features an elegant foyer, bay windows with Northern-Western exposure, 5 huge custom closets, beautiful herringbone wooden floors throughout, high beamed ceilings, prewar details throughout,windowed marbled bathroom and through-wall air-conditioning. The huge living room opens onto a large balcony overlooking the garden. Bring your California King bed to this serene, bright, corner bedroom featuring two huge closets and oversized windows. The renovated windowed kitchen features granite countertops, maple wood cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.



An Art Deco building with an elegant lobby, has a full time doorman and a live-in super. Building amenities include a central laundry room, a common roof-deck, a common garden, storage, and a bike room. Step away to the 6 train, accessible to the Q train, and 2 blocks from the cross town bus, 177 East 77th Street is convenient to all modes of transportation. Enjoy Central Park, the very best restaurants, boutiques, and gourmet shops the Upper East Side has to offer- the location could not be better.