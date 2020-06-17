1751 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access valet service

AMZING DEAL LUX STUDIO**24HR DM**UTILITIES INCL**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR $20!!!!! Large luxury studio in a 24 hour doorman building. 1 bath w/ huge closets. High floor, Beautiful views. Prestige Valet to handle all of your services, 24hr doorman/Concierge, Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet storage space, full size appliances (Microwave, gas stove, and a large fridge). Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout.GREAT UPPER EAST LOCATION, STEPS FROM EXPRESS 4 & 5 LINE (two stops to Grand Central Station) AND STEPS TO Q TRAIN (10 MIN RIDE TO TIMES SQUARE) A MUST SEE!!! SIMPLY THE BEST DEAL IN THE CITY!!!! mrgnyc387536