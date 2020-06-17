All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

1751 2nd Avenue

1751 2nd Avenue · (646) 353-9390
Location

1751 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
valet service
AMZING DEAL LUX STUDIO**24HR DM**UTILITIES INCL**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR $20!!!!! Large luxury studio in a 24 hour doorman building. 1 bath w/ huge closets. High floor, Beautiful views. Prestige Valet to handle all of your services, 24hr doorman/Concierge, Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet storage space, full size appliances (Microwave, gas stove, and a large fridge). Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout.GREAT UPPER EAST LOCATION, STEPS FROM EXPRESS 4 & 5 LINE (two stops to Grand Central Station) AND STEPS TO Q TRAIN (10 MIN RIDE TO TIMES SQUARE) A MUST SEE!!! SIMPLY THE BEST DEAL IN THE CITY!!!! mrgnyc387536

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1751 2nd Avenue have any available units?
1751 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1751 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 1751 2nd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1751 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1751 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1751 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1751 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1751 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1751 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1751 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1751 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1751 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1751 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1751 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1751 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1751 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1751 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
