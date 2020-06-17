1751 2nd Avenue

Amenities
AMZING DEAL LUX STUDIO**24HR DM**UTILITIES INCL**ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR $20!!!!! Large luxury studio in a 24 hour doorman building. 1 bath w/ huge closets. High floor, Beautiful views. Prestige Valet to handle all of your services, 24hr doorman/Concierge, Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet storage space, full size appliances (Microwave, gas stove, and a large fridge). Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout.GREAT UPPER EAST LOCATION, STEPS FROM EXPRESS 4 & 5 LINE (two stops to Grand Central Station) AND STEPS TO Q TRAIN (10 MIN RIDE TO TIMES SQUARE) A MUST SEE!!! SIMPLY THE BEST DEAL IN THE CITY!!!! mrgnyc387536