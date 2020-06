Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

This is a very spacious 2 bed 1 bath railroad Apt with an extra room that can be used as a 3rd smaller bedroom, a nursery, home office or a massive closet. Located in the heart of East Harlem where there are tons of restaurants, shopping, great night life and The East River Plaza where they have Costco, Target, Burlington, Old Navy, Bob's Furniture, MarShalls just to name a few. Close proximity to the #6 Train and the Harlem river drive.