All apartments in New York
Find more places like 174 Bleecker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
174 Bleecker Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

174 Bleecker Street

174 Bleecker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

174 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, spacious two bedroom apartment located in the heart of Greenwich Village situated on Bleecker Street. A short walk from NYU and Washington Square Park. This apartment features an over-sized kitchen including a dishwasher, separate living room area and a washer/dryer in unit. Both bedrooms include plenty of living and closet space!

Foot steps away from countless restaurants, nightlife, and cultural attractions. Also close to all mass transit. You must see what this apartment and neighborhood has to offer!

*Please note, landlord is offering 1 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $4,795

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Bleecker Street have any available units?
174 Bleecker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 174 Bleecker Street currently offering any rent specials?
174 Bleecker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Bleecker Street pet-friendly?
No, 174 Bleecker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 174 Bleecker Street offer parking?
No, 174 Bleecker Street does not offer parking.
Does 174 Bleecker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Bleecker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Bleecker Street have a pool?
No, 174 Bleecker Street does not have a pool.
Does 174 Bleecker Street have accessible units?
No, 174 Bleecker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Bleecker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Bleecker Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Bleecker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Bleecker Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College