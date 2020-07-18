174 Bleecker Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Newly renovated, spacious two bedroom apartment located in the heart of Greenwich Village situated on Bleecker Street. A short walk from NYU and Washington Square Park. This apartment features an over-sized kitchen including a dishwasher, separate living room area and a washer/dryer in unit. Both bedrooms include plenty of living and closet space!



Foot steps away from countless restaurants, nightlife, and cultural attractions. Also close to all mass transit. You must see what this apartment and neighborhood has to offer!



*Please note, landlord is offering 1 months free. Price listed is the net effective rent with 1 months free on a 12 month lease. Gross rent is $4,795