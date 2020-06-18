All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

171 West 131st Street

171 W 131st St · (917) 690-4861
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 W 131st St, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
media room
new construction
Link to virtual tour: https://youtu.be/uNJTGBkxShY. South facing one bedroom/one bath apartment located in the newly constructed Aurum Condominium. Extra-large windows and a southern exposure make it a bright apartment. The kitchen offers lacquered cabinets with LED under counter lights, a white glass tile backsplash, Cesarstone countertops, an LG Refrigerator, and a complete Electrolux Series stainless steel package with preferred range, microwave and dishwasher. The washer and dryer unit vents to the exterior for the fastest drying time. Relax in a soothing bathroom designed with sand natural glazed porcelain tile, a Kohler Soaking Tub and Satin Nickel Danze fixtures. This beautiful new apartment features 5" wide white oak flooring and is pre-wired for Verizon Fios.This full service building offers: 24 Hour Attended Lobby, Bicycle storage, a State of the Art Penthouse Level Fitness Center, Residents Lounge and Media Room, a Scenic Interior Landscaped Courtyard and Two Levels of Furnished Outdoor Space complete with grilling stations and seating for dining al fresco. You will also be located one block from Harlem's vibrant restaurant scene on Lenox Ave. Available for move in on June 1, 2020. Happy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 West 131st Street have any available units?
171 West 131st Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 171 West 131st Street have?
Some of 171 West 131st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 West 131st Street currently offering any rent specials?
171 West 131st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 West 131st Street pet-friendly?
No, 171 West 131st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 171 West 131st Street offer parking?
No, 171 West 131st Street does not offer parking.
Does 171 West 131st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 West 131st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 West 131st Street have a pool?
No, 171 West 131st Street does not have a pool.
Does 171 West 131st Street have accessible units?
No, 171 West 131st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 171 West 131st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 171 West 131st Street has units with dishwashers.
