171 West 131st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym bbq/grill bike storage lobby media room new construction

Link to virtual tour: https://youtu.be/uNJTGBkxShY. South facing one bedroom/one bath apartment located in the newly constructed Aurum Condominium. Extra-large windows and a southern exposure make it a bright apartment. The kitchen offers lacquered cabinets with LED under counter lights, a white glass tile backsplash, Cesarstone countertops, an LG Refrigerator, and a complete Electrolux Series stainless steel package with preferred range, microwave and dishwasher. The washer and dryer unit vents to the exterior for the fastest drying time. Relax in a soothing bathroom designed with sand natural glazed porcelain tile, a Kohler Soaking Tub and Satin Nickel Danze fixtures. This beautiful new apartment features 5" wide white oak flooring and is pre-wired for Verizon Fios.This full service building offers: 24 Hour Attended Lobby, Bicycle storage, a State of the Art Penthouse Level Fitness Center, Residents Lounge and Media Room, a Scenic Interior Landscaped Courtyard and Two Levels of Furnished Outdoor Space complete with grilling stations and seating for dining al fresco. You will also be located one block from Harlem's vibrant restaurant scene on Lenox Ave. Available for move in on June 1, 2020. Happy