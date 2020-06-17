All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1705 Second Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1705 Second Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

1705 Second Avenue

1705 2nd Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1705 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-N · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious and charming floor-through 2 Bedroom residence with Washer & Dryer and a bonus room!

Once home to the celebrated Elaine's restaurant, and now to the hip The Writing Room which pays homage to the iconic space, the new Residences at The Writing Room at 1703-05 Second Avenue, a lovely 5-story building, is a unique and exciting living destination unlike any other on the Upper East Side. Melding historical significance and old world charm with fine modern renovations, this entirely renovated building exudes a sense of downtown chic complemented by uptown sophistication. Exposed brick, crown moldings, wood flooring, high ceilings and a washer/dryer are just a few highlights of this renovated home.

Conveniently located close to the 4,5,6 subways lines at Lexington Avenue as well as the Q line at Second Avenue. This hard-to-beat prime location also leaves you just a few moments away from an abundance of shopping, dining options and grocery stores (including Whole Foods).,CHIC & STYLISH FULLY RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM

THE UPPER EAST SIDE'S EXCITING NEW RESIDENCES @ THE WRITING ROOM!

Large Floor-through 2 Bedroom Residence with Washer & Dryer! A rare opportunity to live in a newly revitalized rental building on the site of a former New York culinary "institution," where the city's most elite A-listers like Andy Warhol, Norman Mailer, Woody Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov and many others wined and dined in style for over five decades. Once home to the celebrated Elaine's restaurant, and now to the hip The Writing Room which pays homage to the iconic space, the new Residences at The Writing Room at 1703-05 Second Avenue, a lovely 5-story building, is a unique and exciting living destination unlike any other on the Upper East Side. Melding historical significance and old world charm with fine modern renovations, this entirely gut-renovated property with newly-restored and updated entrances and common corridors plus all-new finishes throughout exudes a sense of downtown chic complemented by uptown sophistication.

Old world charm is impeccably intertwined with modern style and finishes in this floor-through Two bedroom apartment filled with natural light and character. Enter through expansive 8 doors into dramatic 9 ceiling heights to find original yet newly-restored 100-year-old exposed brick walls, quiet double-paned thermally-insulated Crystal windows, custom wood crown case & base moldings, wide white oak dark walnut-stained hardwood flooring, recessed and overhead lighting, satin nickel lever door hardware, and a Bosch stacked washer/dryer. Both bedrooms have closets, and are generously-sized to accommodate a queen-size bed. The bathroom is lined with beautiful and bright Carrera "hex" mosaic and includes plenty of draw and cabinet storage with three view mirrored medicine cabinets and vanities, as well as authentic white subway tiled shower surrounds and wainscoting. The modern kitchen boasts black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, such as a refrigerator with ice machine, glass stovetop, built-in microwave oven, and Bosch dishwasher. Some other unique finishes include GE remote-controlled through-wall air conditioners, individually-controlled heating, wood-style window shutters and a video intercom security system.

With just 2 residences per floor, you'll enjoy private, intimate living and be the talk of the town, in a historically noteworthy building and exceptional location near it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Second Avenue have any available units?
1705 Second Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Second Avenue have?
Some of 1705 Second Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1705 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1705 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Second Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1705 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1705 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Second Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1705 Second Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity