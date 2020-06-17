1705 Second Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Spacious and charming floor-through 2 Bedroom residence with Washer & Dryer and a bonus room!



Once home to the celebrated Elaine's restaurant, and now to the hip The Writing Room which pays homage to the iconic space, the new Residences at The Writing Room at 1703-05 Second Avenue, a lovely 5-story building, is a unique and exciting living destination unlike any other on the Upper East Side. Melding historical significance and old world charm with fine modern renovations, this entirely renovated building exudes a sense of downtown chic complemented by uptown sophistication. Exposed brick, crown moldings, wood flooring, high ceilings and a washer/dryer are just a few highlights of this renovated home.



Conveniently located close to the 4,5,6 subways lines at Lexington Avenue as well as the Q line at Second Avenue. This hard-to-beat prime location also leaves you just a few moments away from an abundance of shopping, dining options and grocery stores (including Whole Foods).,CHIC & STYLISH FULLY RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM



THE UPPER EAST SIDE'S EXCITING NEW RESIDENCES @ THE WRITING ROOM!



Large Floor-through 2 Bedroom Residence with Washer & Dryer! A rare opportunity to live in a newly revitalized rental building on the site of a former New York culinary "institution," where the city's most elite A-listers like Andy Warhol, Norman Mailer, Woody Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov and many others wined and dined in style for over five decades. Once home to the celebrated Elaine's restaurant, and now to the hip The Writing Room which pays homage to the iconic space, the new Residences at The Writing Room at 1703-05 Second Avenue, a lovely 5-story building, is a unique and exciting living destination unlike any other on the Upper East Side. Melding historical significance and old world charm with fine modern renovations, this entirely gut-renovated property with newly-restored and updated entrances and common corridors plus all-new finishes throughout exudes a sense of downtown chic complemented by uptown sophistication.



Old world charm is impeccably intertwined with modern style and finishes in this floor-through Two bedroom apartment filled with natural light and character. Enter through expansive 8 doors into dramatic 9 ceiling heights to find original yet newly-restored 100-year-old exposed brick walls, quiet double-paned thermally-insulated Crystal windows, custom wood crown case & base moldings, wide white oak dark walnut-stained hardwood flooring, recessed and overhead lighting, satin nickel lever door hardware, and a Bosch stacked washer/dryer. Both bedrooms have closets, and are generously-sized to accommodate a queen-size bed. The bathroom is lined with beautiful and bright Carrera "hex" mosaic and includes plenty of draw and cabinet storage with three view mirrored medicine cabinets and vanities, as well as authentic white subway tiled shower surrounds and wainscoting. The modern kitchen boasts black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, such as a refrigerator with ice machine, glass stovetop, built-in microwave oven, and Bosch dishwasher. Some other unique finishes include GE remote-controlled through-wall air conditioners, individually-controlled heating, wood-style window shutters and a video intercom security system.



With just 2 residences per floor, you'll enjoy private, intimate living and be the talk of the town, in a historically noteworthy building and exceptional location near it all!