FREE RENT!!! New on the market! Approx 600sf massive studio located in the 80s, in a full time doorman building with Laundry Room. Featuring Entry Foyer leading to a massive Living Room, Separate windowed Kitchen, Great Closet space. We are currently offering 1 month Free Rent on a 13, OR 2 Month Free Rent on a 25 Month Lease. For viewing and more information please call/email.