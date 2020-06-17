All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:21 AM

170 West 23rd Street

170 West 23rd Street · (917) 385-5576
Location

170 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 5-X · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Be the first to live in this Alcove Studio with brand new renovations!

The apartment has been beautifully renovated. The open kitchen with brand new appliances, custom made wood cabinets, marble countertop, and a breakfast bar blending with the living area works perfectly on the space. A large bathroom and two large closets make this apartment a desirable place to call home.

Chelsea Seventh Condominium offers a full-time doorman, resident super, bike room, and laundry room. The building is in the process of upgrading the hallways.

Take your fitness New Year's Resolution to the next level. Peloton, Rumble, Solid Core, Crunch, Raw House and the new location of Life Time are within 5 minutes of your new home!

Get to enjoy the city at its best! WIth Cinema house, Gotham comedy club, cool trendy restaurants, gourmet shops, and supermarkets like Whole Foods and Trade's Joe, just a few minutes away.

Unfortunately, management does not allow pets for renters.

Please contact me directly for a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 West 23rd Street have any available units?
170 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 170 West 23rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 170 West 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 170 West 23rd Street does offer parking.
Does 170 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 West 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 170 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 170 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 West 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
