170 West 23rd Street

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Be the first to live in this Alcove Studio with brand new renovations!



The apartment has been beautifully renovated. The open kitchen with brand new appliances, custom made wood cabinets, marble countertop, and a breakfast bar blending with the living area works perfectly on the space. A large bathroom and two large closets make this apartment a desirable place to call home.



Chelsea Seventh Condominium offers a full-time doorman, resident super, bike room, and laundry room. The building is in the process of upgrading the hallways.



Take your fitness New Year's Resolution to the next level. Peloton, Rumble, Solid Core, Crunch, Raw House and the new location of Life Time are within 5 minutes of your new home!



Get to enjoy the city at its best! WIth Cinema house, Gotham comedy club, cool trendy restaurants, gourmet shops, and supermarkets like Whole Foods and Trade's Joe, just a few minutes away.



Unfortunately, management does not allow pets for renters.



Please contact me directly for a private tour.