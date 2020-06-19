170 East 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. Click on the "SEE VIDEO TOUR" button to see the video. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.Welcome to the ONLY 1 bed in the East Village with common outdoor space, DISHWASHER, laundry in-unit, and UNDER $3,000!APARTMENT FEATURES:- MASSIVE living room with multiple windows- Bedroom fits a queen bed, has a window, and a closet- Gut-renovated features throughout- Washer/dryer combo unit IN the apartment- Beautiful pass through kitchen with DISHWASHER- Renovated stand-up shower, and marble bath- Located on the 5th floorBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Video Intercom System- Near plenty of major Subways (F/J/M/Z)?two blocks to the F train- Pet Friendly- 360 degree view shared roof deck with furnitureEMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval.