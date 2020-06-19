All apartments in New York
Find more places like 170 East 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
170 East 2nd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

170 East 2nd Street

170 East 2nd Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

170 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*In an effort to do our part to help our community stay safe in the face of COVID-19, we are offering 3D TOURS, photos, and floor plan of the EXACT apartment. Click on the "LAUNCH 3D TOUR" button to see the virtual tour. Click on the "SEE VIDEO TOUR" button to see the video. We can logistically do what is needed to get you an apartment. Thank you, and be safe.Please kindly read through the entire listing for the best customer service.Welcome to the ONLY 1 bed in the East Village with common outdoor space, DISHWASHER, laundry in-unit, and UNDER $3,000!APARTMENT FEATURES:- MASSIVE living room with multiple windows- Bedroom fits a queen bed, has a window, and a closet- Gut-renovated features throughout- Washer/dryer combo unit IN the apartment- Beautiful pass through kitchen with DISHWASHER- Renovated stand-up shower, and marble bath- Located on the 5th floorBUILDING FEATURES:- Pristine pre-war renovated Building- Video Intercom System- Near plenty of major Subways (F/J/M/Z)?two blocks to the F train- Pet Friendly- 360 degree view shared roof deck with furnitureEMAIL WITH:- The start date you need- Contact name and numberQuick and easy approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 East 2nd Street have any available units?
170 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 170 East 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 170 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 170 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 East 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 170 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 170 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 170 East 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity