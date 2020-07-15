166 West 18th Street

Amenities

Style, Luxury, and Comfort Converge in Chelsea



For August 2020 Availability.



This stylishly minimalist one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath luxury home in Ismael Leyvas creation awaits your arrival. The floor-to-ceiling glass curtain wall frames an open, Empire State view. Entertain in style with the custom, all-glass kitchen by Valcucine, which comprises an island, Miele gas range, oven & dishwasher, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator & wine cooler. Luxuriate in the Duravit deep-soaking tub, featuring GROHE faucets & fixtures. Further pamper yourself in the buildings fully equipped fitness center, sauna, treatment spa, and one of the very few indoor heated lap pools Downtown. 24-hour doorman and an attentive on-site staff complete the offering. Steps to the 1, F/V, & C/E subways, and a short walk to Whole Foods Market and all the shopping, culinary, and cultural offerings that make Chelsea-living unique.



Please note: pets and smoking are not permitted.