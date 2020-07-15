All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

166 West 18th Street

166 West 18th Street · (646) 677-0722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$5,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
Style, Luxury, and Comfort Converge in Chelsea

For August 2020 Availability.

This stylishly minimalist one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath luxury home in Ismael Leyvas creation awaits your arrival. The floor-to-ceiling glass curtain wall frames an open, Empire State view. Entertain in style with the custom, all-glass kitchen by Valcucine, which comprises an island, Miele gas range, oven & dishwasher, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator & wine cooler. Luxuriate in the Duravit deep-soaking tub, featuring GROHE faucets & fixtures. Further pamper yourself in the buildings fully equipped fitness center, sauna, treatment spa, and one of the very few indoor heated lap pools Downtown. 24-hour doorman and an attentive on-site staff complete the offering. Steps to the 1, F/V, & C/E subways, and a short walk to Whole Foods Market and all the shopping, culinary, and cultural offerings that make Chelsea-living unique.

Please note: pets and smoking are not permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 West 18th Street have any available units?
166 West 18th Street has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 West 18th Street have?
Some of 166 West 18th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 West 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 West 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 166 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 166 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 166 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 West 18th Street have a pool?
Yes, 166 West 18th Street has a pool.
Does 166 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 166 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
