Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

166 East 61st Street

166 East 61st Street · (917) 615-4818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

166 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 17G · Avail. now

$4,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
elevator
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Apartment 17G is an east-facing, light filled, and high floor one-bedroom apartment with open city, bridge, and sky views. The apartment has graciously proportioned rooms and a floor plan allowing for a second room or private home office. There is ample storage across five closets, and the bedroom can fit a king-sized bed and still have space for more. Available now for a 1-year lease with a 2nd-year option. Located next to Bloomingdales, near Central Park, and among the world's best shopping, restaurants, and hospitals, your life here will extend into the very best New York City has to offer. The building features a full-time staff, including a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, bike room, and central laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 East 61st Street have any available units?
166 East 61st Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 166 East 61st Street have?
Some of 166 East 61st Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
166 East 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 166 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 166 East 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 166 East 61st Street offers parking.
Does 166 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 166 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 166 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 166 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 166 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
