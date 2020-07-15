166 East 61st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage elevator doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Apartment 17G is an east-facing, light filled, and high floor one-bedroom apartment with open city, bridge, and sky views. The apartment has graciously proportioned rooms and a floor plan allowing for a second room or private home office. There is ample storage across five closets, and the bedroom can fit a king-sized bed and still have space for more. Available now for a 1-year lease with a 2nd-year option. Located next to Bloomingdales, near Central Park, and among the world's best shopping, restaurants, and hospitals, your life here will extend into the very best New York City has to offer. The building features a full-time staff, including a 24-hour doorman, live-in superintendent, bike room, and central laundry room.