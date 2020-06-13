165 Charles Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors gym pool air conditioning concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman gym pool media room

This gracious studio is a rarely available apartment in an exceptional, Richard Meier-designed West Village building; with high ceilings, dark-stained wenge hardwood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The living space offers an experience comparable to that of a luxurious hotel room, showcasing partial Hudson River views. The custom designed kitchen features super-white Corian and comes equipped with Dornbracht sink fittings, Gaggenau appliances, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There's a large bathroom, glass curtain walls, Lutron solar adaptive blackout shades throughout, central A/C, and a convenient Bosch washer/dryer unit.



The building's exceptional amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, live-in super, fitness center with infinity-edge lap pool, a newly redesigned screening room, large storage cages, and temperature controlled wine cellars.



Developed by the Alexico Groupknown for the 56 Leonard and the Laurel condominiums and Pritzker-winning architect Richard,This gracious studio is a rarely available apartment in an exceptional, Richard Meier-designed West Village building; with high ceilings, dark-stained wenge hardwood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The living space offers an experience comparable to that of a luxurious hotel room, showcasing partial Hudson River views. The custom designed kitchen features super-white Corian and comes equipped with Dornbracht sink fittings, Gaggenau appliances, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There's a large bathroom, glass curtain walls, Lutron solar adaptive blackout shades throughout, central A/C, and a convenient Bosch washer/dryer unit.

The building's exceptional amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, live-in super, fitness center with infinity-edge lap pool, a newly redesigned screening room, large storage cages, and temperature controlled wine cellars.

Developed by the Alexico Groupknown for the 56 Leonard and the Laurel condominiums and Pritzker-winning architect Richard Meier, 165 Charles Street is located in an outstanding neighborhood, with the best of Downtown close by.