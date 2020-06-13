All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

165 Charles Street

165 Charles St · (917) 992-2207
Location

165 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,500

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
media room
This gracious studio is a rarely available apartment in an exceptional, Richard Meier-designed West Village building; with high ceilings, dark-stained wenge hardwood floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The living space offers an experience comparable to that of a luxurious hotel room, showcasing partial Hudson River views. The custom designed kitchen features super-white Corian and comes equipped with Dornbracht sink fittings, Gaggenau appliances, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. There's a large bathroom, glass curtain walls, Lutron solar adaptive blackout shades throughout, central A/C, and a convenient Bosch washer/dryer unit.

The building's exceptional amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, live-in super, fitness center with infinity-edge lap pool, a newly redesigned screening room, large storage cages, and temperature controlled wine cellars.

Developed by the Alexico Groupknown for the 56 Leonard and the Laurel condominiums and Pritzker-winning architect Richard Meier, 165 Charles Street is located in an outstanding neighborhood, with the best of Downtown close by.
The building's exceptional amenities include a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, live-in super, fitness center with infinity-edge lap pool, a newly redesigned screening room, large storage cages, and temperature controlled wine cellars.
Developed by the Alexico Groupknown for the 56 Leonard and the Laurel condominiums and Pritzker-winning architect Richard Meier, 165 Charles Street is located in an outstanding neighborhood, with the best of Downtown close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Charles Street have any available units?
165 Charles Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Charles Street have?
Some of 165 Charles Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 Charles Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 165 Charles Street offer parking?
No, 165 Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 165 Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Charles Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Charles Street have a pool?
Yes, 165 Charles Street has a pool.
Does 165 Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 165 Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Charles Street does not have units with dishwashers.
