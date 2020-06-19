All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

1628 Second Avenue

1628 2nd Avenue · (917) 882-4320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1628 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
ONE YEAR TERM MINIUM, NO BROKER FEE ONE MONTH FREE RENT THIS IS A STUDIO FOR ONE PERSON, NO SHARES.
Furnished, beautiful upper east side apartment! Recently updated with refinished floors, appointments and the entire apartment has recently been painted.

Perfect location just 1 block from the Q/N subway, 2 blocks to the 4,5,6 subway and all north/south and east/west bus routes. Walking distance to Central Park, Metropolitan Museum Of Art and Museum Mile on 5th Avenue and an endless selection of excellent restaurants to choose from.

This comfortable, convenient and affordable apartment offers you a great location at a great price. Fully furnished, with everything you need including fully appointed kitchen and bath, towels, sheets, linens and air conditioning. Elevator and washer/ dryer in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Second Avenue have any available units?
1628 Second Avenue has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Second Avenue have?
Some of 1628 Second Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Second Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Second Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Second Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Second Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1628 Second Avenue offer parking?
No, 1628 Second Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1628 Second Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1628 Second Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Second Avenue have a pool?
No, 1628 Second Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Second Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1628 Second Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Second Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1628 Second Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
