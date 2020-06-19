1628 Second Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning elevator furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

ONE YEAR TERM MINIUM, NO BROKER FEE ONE MONTH FREE RENT THIS IS A STUDIO FOR ONE PERSON, NO SHARES.

Furnished, beautiful upper east side apartment! Recently updated with refinished floors, appointments and the entire apartment has recently been painted.



Perfect location just 1 block from the Q/N subway, 2 blocks to the 4,5,6 subway and all north/south and east/west bus routes. Walking distance to Central Park, Metropolitan Museum Of Art and Museum Mile on 5th Avenue and an endless selection of excellent restaurants to choose from.



This comfortable, convenient and affordable apartment offers you a great location at a great price. Fully furnished, with everything you need including fully appointed kitchen and bath, towels, sheets, linens and air conditioning. Elevator and washer/ dryer in the building.