Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

161 Grand Street

161 Grand Street · (212) 784-6005
Location

161 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$13,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bike storage
This light filled two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom has just undergone a complete renovation throughout. Filled with windows and natural light it is a serene and sunny retreat in an highly coveted location on the borders of SoHo, Nolita and Little Italy.

Enter via key locked elevator and enjoy the large open-plan living/dining room with brand new herringbone hardwood floors and open views looking East over Grand Street and onto the iconic Police Building. The newly renovated open chef's kitchen with center island is equipped with new stainless-steel appliances from Sub Zero and Viking.

The split layout places each bedroom on opposite corners of the home for maximum privacy. The master suite includes a custom walk in closet and linen closet, a bright oversized eastern facing window, and a windowed bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanity and large glass stall shower. The second bedroom includes a large northern facing window, large closet and en-suite bathroom.

Other features of the home include city quiet windows in each bedroom, washer/dryer, and central air-conditioning.

The Solita Condominium is located on the crossroads of Soho and Nolita, steps away from the best of what downtown Manhattan as to offer. This pet-friendly condominium features video intercom, live-in super who accepts packages, bike room, and a roof terrace. Steps from the 6/J/Z/N/Q/R/W Subway lines and the heart of Soho with an abundance of shops and restaurants, this centrally located building is accessible as it is desirable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Grand Street have any available units?
161 Grand Street has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Grand Street have?
Some of 161 Grand Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
161 Grand Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Grand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Grand Street is pet friendly.
Does 161 Grand Street offer parking?
No, 161 Grand Street does not offer parking.
Does 161 Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 161 Grand Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Grand Street have a pool?
No, 161 Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 161 Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 161 Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 161 Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
