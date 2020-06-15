161 Grand Street

Amenities

This light filled two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom has just undergone a complete renovation throughout. Filled with windows and natural light it is a serene and sunny retreat in an highly coveted location on the borders of SoHo, Nolita and Little Italy.



Enter via key locked elevator and enjoy the large open-plan living/dining room with brand new herringbone hardwood floors and open views looking East over Grand Street and onto the iconic Police Building. The newly renovated open chef's kitchen with center island is equipped with new stainless-steel appliances from Sub Zero and Viking.



The split layout places each bedroom on opposite corners of the home for maximum privacy. The master suite includes a custom walk in closet and linen closet, a bright oversized eastern facing window, and a windowed bathroom with a soaking tub, double vanity and large glass stall shower. The second bedroom includes a large northern facing window, large closet and en-suite bathroom.



Other features of the home include city quiet windows in each bedroom, washer/dryer, and central air-conditioning.



The Solita Condominium is located on the crossroads of Soho and Nolita, steps away from the best of what downtown Manhattan as to offer. This pet-friendly condominium features video intercom, live-in super who accepts packages, bike room, and a roof terrace. Steps from the 6/J/Z/N/Q/R/W Subway lines and the heart of Soho with an abundance of shops and restaurants, this centrally located building is accessible as it is desirable.