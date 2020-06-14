160 East 27th Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Interior designer's gut-renovated modern & stylish one-bedroom on the 4th floor of a 12-story post-war white-brick elevator building with renovated lobby, intercom system, laundry room in basement w/ refillable card; very convenient and central location, only 2 blocks to 6 subway, close to downtown & midtown, Gramercy Park & Madison Square Park, shops, eateries & nightlife.



Every detail has been renovated including closets, door hardware, electrical outlets and switches...also, wenge stained wood floors, glossy-white painted walls, track lighting and new heating covers. The bright living room has a through-wall air conditioner, built-in media storage, desk, drawers, file cabinet & shelving. The bright bedroom has a modern translucent glass framed door, large ceiling fan, large walk-in closet & full-length mirror. The kitchen has Corian countertops, dishwasher, microwave w/ vent, full-size refrigerator and even a spice drawer. The bathroom has blue & green glass tiles, Kohler tub, sink and faucets, double glass sliding doors, Toto toilet, Caesarstone counter, custom vanity w/ 3 drawers, 3-door medicine cabinet, niche shelves & full-length mirror. Available mid-late July