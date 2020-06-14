All apartments in New York
Find more places like 160 East 27th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
160 East 27th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:05 AM

160 East 27th Street

160 East 27th Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

160 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
NO FEE! Interior designer's gut-renovated modern & stylish one-bedroom on the 4th floor of a 12-story post-war white-brick elevator building with renovated lobby, intercom system, laundry room in basement w/ refillable card; very convenient and central location, only 2 blocks to 6 subway, close to downtown & midtown, Gramercy Park & Madison Square Park, shops, eateries & nightlife.

Every detail has been renovated including closets, door hardware, electrical outlets and switches...also, wenge stained wood floors, glossy-white painted walls, track lighting and new heating covers. The bright living room has a through-wall air conditioner, built-in media storage, desk, drawers, file cabinet & shelving. The bright bedroom has a modern translucent glass framed door, large ceiling fan, large walk-in closet & full-length mirror. The kitchen has Corian countertops, dishwasher, microwave w/ vent, full-size refrigerator and even a spice drawer. The bathroom has blue & green glass tiles, Kohler tub, sink and faucets, double glass sliding doors, Toto toilet, Caesarstone counter, custom vanity w/ 3 drawers, 3-door medicine cabinet, niche shelves & full-length mirror. Available mid-late July

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 East 27th Street have any available units?
160 East 27th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 East 27th Street have?
Some of 160 East 27th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 East 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 East 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 East 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 160 East 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 East 27th Street offer parking?
No, 160 East 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 160 East 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 East 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 East 27th Street have a pool?
No, 160 East 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 East 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 East 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 East 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 East 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 160 East 27th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity