16 Maiden Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly microwave range

The apartment has in unit WASHER/DRYER. CHEF's Kitchen features full sized appliances and above stove-top microwave for more space on granite counter-tops. HUGE marble bathroom!



This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Seaport, subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants and this is a huge apartment and can easily be converted to three bedroom and keep a gigantic living space. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Seaport/FiDi/Tribeca/ is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan and pictures are the apartment before conversion. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.



