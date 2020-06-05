All apartments in New York
16 Maiden Ln
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

16 Maiden Ln

16 Maiden Lane · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
microwave
range
Property Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The apartment has in unit WASHER/DRYER. CHEF's Kitchen features full sized appliances and above stove-top microwave for more space on granite counter-tops. HUGE marble bathroom!

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.
.
This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Seaport, subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants and this is a huge apartment and can easily be converted to three bedroom and keep a gigantic living space. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Seaport/FiDi/Tribeca/ is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan and pictures are the apartment before conversion. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.

Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Maiden Ln have any available units?
16 Maiden Ln has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Maiden Ln have?
Some of 16 Maiden Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Maiden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16 Maiden Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Maiden Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Maiden Ln is pet friendly.
Does 16 Maiden Ln offer parking?
No, 16 Maiden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16 Maiden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Maiden Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Maiden Ln have a pool?
No, 16 Maiden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16 Maiden Ln have accessible units?
No, 16 Maiden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Maiden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Maiden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
