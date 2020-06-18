All apartments in New York
159 East 33rd Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

159 East 33rd Street

159 East 33rd Street · (917) 331-5873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

159 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This is an amazing deal that will go very quickly. It is on the 1st floor of a brownstone located in the heart of Murray Hill on e33rd and Lexington. It is only 1 block away from the subway located on east 33rd and Park Ave.The unit has high ceilings, great natural light, large king size bedroom and very spacious living room. Its over 750SQFT, so you can easily flex the apartment into a 2 bedroom and still be left with spacious rooms. Excellent closet space through out the apartment. Entire apartment is in excellent condition. What is unique about this place is the massive private garden you have off the living room, perfect for barbecue, relaxing, and entertaining. Over 1000SQFT of Private outdoor space. The move in date for this apartment is flexible. Anytime between Now to May 1st 2018.LOW FEEIf you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please feel free to email or call Michael at 917-331-5873 caliber1227704

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 East 33rd Street have any available units?
159 East 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 East 33rd Street have?
Some of 159 East 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 East 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 East 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 East 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 159 East 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 159 East 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 159 East 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 East 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 East 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 East 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 159 East 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 East 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 159 East 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 East 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 East 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
