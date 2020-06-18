159 East 33rd Street

Amenities

This is an amazing deal that will go very quickly. It is on the 1st floor of a brownstone located in the heart of Murray Hill on e33rd and Lexington. It is only 1 block away from the subway located on east 33rd and Park Ave.The unit has high ceilings, great natural light, large king size bedroom and very spacious living room. Its over 750SQFT, so you can easily flex the apartment into a 2 bedroom and still be left with spacious rooms. Excellent closet space through out the apartment. Entire apartment is in excellent condition. What is unique about this place is the massive private garden you have off the living room, perfect for barbecue, relaxing, and entertaining. Over 1000SQFT of Private outdoor space. The move in date for this apartment is flexible. Anytime between Now to May 1st 2018.LOW FEEIf you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please feel free to email or call Michael at 917-331-5873 caliber1227704