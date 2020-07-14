All apartments in New York
Find more places like 158 East 100th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
158 East 100th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

158 East 100th Street

158 East 100th Street · (212) 750-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

158 East 100th Street, New York, NY 10029
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3-RR · Avail. now

$2,095

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
AVAILABLE FURNISHED .

Enjoy a freshly renovated studio apartment on a quiet tree-lined block in the Upper East Side/ Carriage Hill
area of Manhattan. This cozy studio features a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances, a renovated bathroom, air conditioner unit and hardwood floors throughout . The apartment is conveniently located within walking distance of major public transportation and Central Park.
The building is offering free laundry facilities.
Walking distance from Metropolitan Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Walking distance from central park.
Q and 6 train are few blocks away and cross town buss.,Minimum one month .
Fully furnished designed modern studio apartment.
Internet wifi included.
Fully equipped kitchen .
Fully Renovated .
158 East 100th Street
Elevator building. Build on 2006.
(between 3rd and Lexington Avenues)

NEW TO THE MARKET!!

NO FEE!!!!
Beautiful, south facing bright and quiet studio in a modern condo building.

Fully equipped LARGE open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.

New hardwood floors, and updated bathroom.

This quiet rear facing apartment faces south and has a nice open city view.

The building offers complimentary laundry in the basement (no charge for washing & drying ,yes its FREE) .

Fantastic location within easy reach of the 96th street 6 train, crosstown bus, and buses going north and south. Convenient access to shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 East 100th Street have any available units?
158 East 100th Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 East 100th Street have?
Some of 158 East 100th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 East 100th Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 East 100th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 East 100th Street pet-friendly?
No, 158 East 100th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 158 East 100th Street offer parking?
No, 158 East 100th Street does not offer parking.
Does 158 East 100th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 East 100th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 East 100th Street have a pool?
No, 158 East 100th Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 East 100th Street have accessible units?
No, 158 East 100th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 East 100th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 East 100th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 158 East 100th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Encore
175 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity