AVAILABLE FURNISHED .



Enjoy a freshly renovated studio apartment on a quiet tree-lined block in the Upper East Side/ Carriage Hill

area of Manhattan. This cozy studio features a renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances, a renovated bathroom, air conditioner unit and hardwood floors throughout . The apartment is conveniently located within walking distance of major public transportation and Central Park.

The building is offering free laundry facilities.

Walking distance from Metropolitan Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Walking distance from central park.

Q and 6 train are few blocks away and cross town buss.,Minimum one month .

Fully furnished designed modern studio apartment.

Internet wifi included.

Fully equipped kitchen .

Fully Renovated .

158 East 100th Street

Elevator building. Build on 2006.

(between 3rd and Lexington Avenues)



Beautiful, south facing bright and quiet studio in a modern condo building.



Fully equipped LARGE open kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops.



New hardwood floors, and updated bathroom.



This quiet rear facing apartment faces south and has a nice open city view.



The building offers complimentary laundry in the basement (no charge for washing & drying ,yes its FREE) .



Fantastic location within easy reach of the 96th street 6 train, crosstown bus, and buses going north and south. Convenient access to shopping and restaurants.