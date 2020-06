Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom on the Upper East Side - Property Id: 247569



No fee and One Month Free!



This is a great find for the Upper East Side. This apartment has recently been gut renovated and features dark hardwood floors throughout the apartment as well as stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher) and Carrara marble counter tops in the kitchen. The apartment is well lit by recessed lighting as well as large windows that allow for great natural light. There is ample closet space throughout the apartment. The bathroom features great tile work that adds to the luxurious feel of this apartment. The apartment also has its own top of the line Bosch washer/dryer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247569

Property Id 247569



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5808021)