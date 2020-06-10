All apartments in New York
Find more places like 155 West 83rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
155 West 83rd Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

155 West 83rd Street

155 West 83rd Street · (212) 366-5034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

155 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished or Unfurnished Studio Apartment Available for a 3 13 Month Lease
- ASAP Move In
- Flexible Lease Terms
- Open Kitchen w/ Full Sized Stainless Steel Appliances Including DISHWASHER & Microwave
- Located on the 3RD FLOOR of a Well-Maintained Walkup Building (Only Two Flights!)
- WiFi, Heat & Hot Water included in the Rent
- Brand New Laundry in the Building!

PRIME Upper West Side Location, Only a Few Blocks from the 1, B, & C Subways, Close to Central Park and some of the best restaurants and shopping!,Fully furnished studio with exposed brick, kitchenette and 1 full bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 West 83rd Street have any available units?
155 West 83rd Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 West 83rd Street have?
Some of 155 West 83rd Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 West 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 West 83rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 West 83rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 West 83rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 West 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 155 West 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 West 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 West 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 West 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 155 West 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 West 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 155 West 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 West 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 West 83rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 155 West 83rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity