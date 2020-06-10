155 West 83rd Street

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Furnished or Unfurnished Studio Apartment Available for a 3 13 Month Lease

- ASAP Move In

- Flexible Lease Terms

- Open Kitchen w/ Full Sized Stainless Steel Appliances Including DISHWASHER & Microwave

- Located on the 3RD FLOOR of a Well-Maintained Walkup Building (Only Two Flights!)

- WiFi, Heat & Hot Water included in the Rent

- Brand New Laundry in the Building!



PRIME Upper West Side Location, Only a Few Blocks from the 1, B, & C Subways, Close to Central Park and some of the best restaurants and shopping!,Fully furnished studio with exposed brick, kitchenette and 1 full bath