A rare opportunity to rent the parlor level of 155 West 126th Street a fabulous Harlem Townhouse. This gorgeous two-bedroom apartment has been meticulously renovated with all the modern conveniences of Manhattan while maintaining its sophisticated city charm. Located in a renovated brownstone building, unit 1A features 11-foot ceilings, central air conditioning and heat, recessed lighting, and double exposure with the main front window filled with south-facing light. The kitchen is tastefully designed with top-of-the-line appliances, featuring a Bosch dishwasher, Bertazzoni range and hood, custom cabinetry, and a spacious Fisher & Paykel refrigerator. Beautiful quartz countertops and a glass tile backsplash complete the sleek design of this chef's kitchen. The two full bathrooms each have their own unique style, one featuring marble with cool wood tones and a soaking tub, and the en suite master bath fitted with floor-to-ceiling marble and custom-fit shower enclosure. The master bedroom is spacious and inviting, featuring a brick accent wall, two closets custom fit with California Closet systems, and a bonus side space large enough for a home office space or a nursery. Peaceful views to the trees out back greet you out the window. The second bedroom can easily fit a queen-sized bed and features updated lighting, a generously sized closet, and beautiful views of the trees and neighboring gardens. This unique home also features a washer and gas dryer, Ecobee thermostat, Schlage smart lock, and Lutron wireless lighting in every room. Gorgeous oak hardwood floors run throughout the apartment.



The building is equipped with a ButterflyMX virtual doorman, and residents have access to the shared roof deck, the perfect place to take in breathtaking views of the Manhattan cityscape from an uptown vantage point. Bike storage is also available, or access the Citibike pick-up locations just east or west of the building.



The neighborhood that surrounds you is filled with wonderful restaurants and famous Harlem spots such as the Apollo Theatre just one block away. Red Rooster, Harlem Shake, Chaiwali, Corner Social, and Babbalucci are all just a few blocks from the apartment, as well as the new Whole Foods on 125th & Lenox. Lots of shopping conveniences on 125th Street within walking distance, including CVS, Staples, H&M, and the new Bed, Bath & Beyond. Located a block from the 125th St. 2/3 express trains, and just a few blocks from the A/C/B/D trains, making transportation a breeze. Also a short walk to the Metro-North train access for escapes to destinations unknown.



This fabulous home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.