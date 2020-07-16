All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

155 West 126th Street

155 West 126th Street · (917) 957-6840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 West 126th Street, New York, NY 10027
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$4,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
media room
A rare opportunity to rent the parlor level of 155 West 126th Street a fabulous Harlem Townhouse. This gorgeous two-bedroom apartment has been meticulously renovated with all the modern conveniences of Manhattan while maintaining its sophisticated city charm. Located in a renovated brownstone building, unit 1A features 11-foot ceilings, central air conditioning and heat, recessed lighting, and double exposure with the main front window filled with south-facing light. The kitchen is tastefully designed with top-of-the-line appliances, featuring a Bosch dishwasher, Bertazzoni range and hood, custom cabinetry, and a spacious Fisher & Paykel refrigerator. Beautiful quartz countertops and a glass tile backsplash complete the sleek design of this chef's kitchen. The two full bathrooms each have their own unique style, one featuring marble with cool wood tones and a soaking tub, and the en suite master bath fitted with floor-to-ceiling marble and custom-fit shower enclosure. The master bedroom is spacious and inviting, featuring a brick accent wall, two closets custom fit with California Closet systems, and a bonus side space large enough for a home office space or a nursery. Peaceful views to the trees out back greet you out the window. The second bedroom can easily fit a queen-sized bed and features updated lighting, a generously sized closet, and beautiful views of the trees and neighboring gardens. This unique home also features a washer and gas dryer, Ecobee thermostat, Schlage smart lock, and Lutron wireless lighting in every room. Gorgeous oak hardwood floors run throughout the apartment.

The building is equipped with a ButterflyMX virtual doorman, and residents have access to the shared roof deck, the perfect place to take in breathtaking views of the Manhattan cityscape from an uptown vantage point. Bike storage is also available, or access the Citibike pick-up locations just east or west of the building.

The neighborhood that surrounds you is filled with wonderful restaurants and famous Harlem spots such as the Apollo Theatre just one block away. Red Rooster, Harlem Shake, Chaiwali, Corner Social, and Babbalucci are all just a few blocks from the apartment, as well as the new Whole Foods on 125th & Lenox. Lots of shopping conveniences on 125th Street within walking distance, including CVS, Staples, H&M, and the new Bed, Bath & Beyond. Located a block from the 125th St. 2/3 express trains, and just a few blocks from the A/C/B/D trains, making transportation a breeze. Also a short walk to the Metro-North train access for escapes to destinations unknown.

This fabulous home can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 West 126th Street have any available units?
155 West 126th Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 West 126th Street have?
Some of 155 West 126th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 West 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 West 126th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 West 126th Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 West 126th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 West 126th Street offer parking?
No, 155 West 126th Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 West 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 West 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 West 126th Street have a pool?
No, 155 West 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 West 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 155 West 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 West 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 West 126th Street has units with dishwashers.
