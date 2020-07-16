155 East 93rd Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautifully transformed spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath located in a perfect Carnegie Hill pre-war building. This corner unit with eastern exposures in every room enjoys open city views and great light all day. The entire space was totally renovated and well designed to provide for modern living, including an open kitchen with sleek cabinetry for abundant storage, stainless appliances, and quartzite counters. The living/dining room has banquette seating, built-in bar and even a home office area. Each bedroom has an en-suite bath plus a powder room all tastefully redone. Dark stained hardwood flooring and outfitted custom closets throughout including a 12 ft. walk-in in the master bedroom. Located on a lovely tree-lined street, just a block from the 92nd Street Y and Equinox Health Club, close to excellent markets, restaurants and public transportation. This 24 hr. doorman building has recently renovated the elevator, lobby and landings. There is a live-in super and laundry in the basement. Board approval required.