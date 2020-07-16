All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

155 East 93rd Street

155 East 93rd Street · (212) 381-3282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 East 93rd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9EF · Avail. now

$5,800

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
lobby
Welcome home to this beautifully transformed spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath located in a perfect Carnegie Hill pre-war building. This corner unit with eastern exposures in every room enjoys open city views and great light all day. The entire space was totally renovated and well designed to provide for modern living, including an open kitchen with sleek cabinetry for abundant storage, stainless appliances, and quartzite counters. The living/dining room has banquette seating, built-in bar and even a home office area. Each bedroom has an en-suite bath plus a powder room all tastefully redone. Dark stained hardwood flooring and outfitted custom closets throughout including a 12 ft. walk-in in the master bedroom. Located on a lovely tree-lined street, just a block from the 92nd Street Y and Equinox Health Club, close to excellent markets, restaurants and public transportation. This 24 hr. doorman building has recently renovated the elevator, lobby and landings. There is a live-in super and laundry in the basement. Board approval required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East 93rd Street have any available units?
155 East 93rd Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 East 93rd Street have?
Some of 155 East 93rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 East 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 East 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East 93rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 East 93rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 East 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 155 East 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 East 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 East 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East 93rd Street have a pool?
No, 155 East 93rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 East 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 155 East 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 East 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
