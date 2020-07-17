155 East 38th Street 6H

Amenities

Now Showing by appointment either in-person or virtually. Call today to schedule a time! Welcome home! This Renovated South Facing charming studio is a must see! You can't ask for anything more! Gorgeous Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout - tons of closet space! 155 East 38th Street is a 19-story full service condominium with full-time doorman and live-in super in the heart of Murray Hill. This building, has an on-site garage, laundry, is closely located to transportation, shopping, restaurants, and all that this vibrant neighborhood has to offer. Call today for a private showing. All information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer