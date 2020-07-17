All apartments in New York
Find more places like 155 East 38th Street 6H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
155 East 38th Street 6H
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

155 East 38th Street 6H

155 East 38th Street · (212) 319-1668 ext. 710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Murray Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

155 East 38th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6H · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Now Showing by appointment either in-person or virtually. Call today to schedule a time! Welcome home! This Renovated South Facing charming studio is a must see! You can't ask for anything more! Gorgeous Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout - tons of closet space! 155 East 38th Street is a 19-story full service condominium with full-time doorman and live-in super in the heart of Murray Hill. This building, has an on-site garage, laundry, is closely located to transportation, shopping, restaurants, and all that this vibrant neighborhood has to offer. Call today for a private showing. All information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 East 38th Street 6H have any available units?
155 East 38th Street 6H has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 East 38th Street 6H have?
Some of 155 East 38th Street 6H's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 East 38th Street 6H currently offering any rent specials?
155 East 38th Street 6H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 East 38th Street 6H pet-friendly?
No, 155 East 38th Street 6H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 East 38th Street 6H offer parking?
Yes, 155 East 38th Street 6H offers parking.
Does 155 East 38th Street 6H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 East 38th Street 6H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 East 38th Street 6H have a pool?
No, 155 East 38th Street 6H does not have a pool.
Does 155 East 38th Street 6H have accessible units?
No, 155 East 38th Street 6H does not have accessible units.
Does 155 East 38th Street 6H have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 East 38th Street 6H does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 155 East 38th Street 6H?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity