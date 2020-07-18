155 E 30th St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly elevator some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

*Actual Photos of the Apartment*

*Virtual Tour Available*



LOCATION: 30th St. Between 3rd and Lexington Avenues

TRAIN: 6 (33rd St. Station)



Do you want...



*Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent!



-Hardwood Floors

-Nice Living Room

-Small Open Kitchen

-Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub

-Queen-size Bedroom with a Closet

-Spacious Terrace (Shared with Next Door Apartment)

-Flex Full-size Bedroom with a Closet (This wall can be removed if a bigger one-bedroom apartment is desired)



In a Pet-Friendly, ELEVATOR Building with access to Laundry in the sister building across!



Just blocks from...



-AMC

-Equinox

-Trader Joes

-Fairway Market

-6 Train (33rd St. Station)



then contact me ASAP before they do. :-)



Looking for something different?



I can show you almost ANY apartment in NYC, regardless of the agent advertising it. Find something you like, send me the URL and let me set it up.