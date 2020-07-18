All apartments in New York
Find more places like 155 E 30th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
155 E 30th St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

155 E 30th St

155 East 30th Street · (917) 388-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Kips Bay
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

155 East 30th Street, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$2,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
elevator
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
*Actual Photos of the Apartment*
*Virtual Tour Available*

LOCATION: 30th St. Between 3rd and Lexington Avenues
TRAIN: 6 (33rd St. Station)

Do you want...

*Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent!

-Hardwood Floors
-Nice Living Room
-Small Open Kitchen
-Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub
-Queen-size Bedroom with a Closet
-Spacious Terrace (Shared with Next Door Apartment)
-Flex Full-size Bedroom with a Closet (This wall can be removed if a bigger one-bedroom apartment is desired)

In a Pet-Friendly, ELEVATOR Building with access to Laundry in the sister building across!

Just blocks from...

-AMC
-Equinox
-Trader Joes
-Fairway Market
-6 Train (33rd St. Station)

then contact me ASAP before they do. :-)

Looking for something different?

I can show you almost ANY apartment in NYC, regardless of the agent advertising it. Find something you like, send me the URL and let me set it up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E 30th St have any available units?
155 E 30th St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 E 30th St have?
Some of 155 E 30th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 E 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
155 E 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 E 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 155 E 30th St offer parking?
No, 155 E 30th St does not offer parking.
Does 155 E 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 E 30th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E 30th St have a pool?
No, 155 E 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 155 E 30th St have accessible units?
No, 155 E 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E 30th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 E 30th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 155 E 30th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
238-240 West 4th Street
238 W 4th St
New York, NY 10014
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity