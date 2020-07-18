155 E 30th St

Amenities
*Actual Photos of the Apartment*
*Virtual Tour Available*
LOCATION: 30th St. Between 3rd and Lexington Avenues
TRAIN: 6 (33rd St. Station)
Do you want...
*Heat, hot water, and gas included in the rent!
-Hardwood Floors
-Nice Living Room
-Small Open Kitchen
-Tiled Bathroom with Bathtub
-Queen-size Bedroom with a Closet
-Spacious Terrace (Shared with Next Door Apartment)
-Flex Full-size Bedroom with a Closet (This wall can be removed if a bigger one-bedroom apartment is desired)
In a Pet-Friendly, ELEVATOR Building with access to Laundry in the sister building across!
Just blocks from...
-AMC
-Equinox
-Trader Joes
-Fairway Market
-6 Train (33rd St. Station)
then contact me ASAP before they do. :-)
Looking for something different?
I can show you almost ANY apartment in NYC, regardless of the agent advertising it. Find something you like, send me the URL and let me set it up.