Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:23 AM

155 Attorney Street

155 Attorney Street · (585) 520-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Attorney Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$4,243

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
A property video and/or virtual showing is available upon request.

155 Attorney Street brings modern living to the heart of the Lower East Side amid the city's premier eateries, shops, culture and nightlife. The seven-story, no-fee rental building consists of 37 units where residents enjoy a sleek entry lobby with a lounge, as well as a landscaped rooftop terrace equipped with outdoor seating, an outdoor kitchen with gas grill and 360-degree views of the Manhattan skyline as well as the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. 155 Attorney Street offers a virtual doorman, bicycle storage, mail room and package room.

Each residence features floor-to-ceiling casement windows, high-end features, an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, grey-stained oak floors, porcelain tile bathrooms, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select apartments feature private outdoor space. 155 Attorney Street marries the vibrancy of the Lower East Side with refined living, and a luxury amenity package to match.

Please note: rent is net effective and photos are of a similar unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Attorney Street have any available units?
155 Attorney Street has a unit available for $4,243 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Attorney Street have?
Some of 155 Attorney Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Attorney Street currently offering any rent specials?
155 Attorney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Attorney Street pet-friendly?
No, 155 Attorney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 155 Attorney Street offer parking?
No, 155 Attorney Street does not offer parking.
Does 155 Attorney Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Attorney Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Attorney Street have a pool?
No, 155 Attorney Street does not have a pool.
Does 155 Attorney Street have accessible units?
No, 155 Attorney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Attorney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Attorney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
