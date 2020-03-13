Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse doorman bbq/grill bike storage lobby

A property video and/or virtual showing is available upon request.



155 Attorney Street brings modern living to the heart of the Lower East Side amid the city's premier eateries, shops, culture and nightlife. The seven-story, no-fee rental building consists of 37 units where residents enjoy a sleek entry lobby with a lounge, as well as a landscaped rooftop terrace equipped with outdoor seating, an outdoor kitchen with gas grill and 360-degree views of the Manhattan skyline as well as the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges. 155 Attorney Street offers a virtual doorman, bicycle storage, mail room and package room.



Each residence features floor-to-ceiling casement windows, high-end features, an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, grey-stained oak floors, porcelain tile bathrooms, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select apartments feature private outdoor space. 155 Attorney Street marries the vibrancy of the Lower East Side with refined living, and a luxury amenity package to match.



Please note: rent is net effective and photos are of a similar unit.