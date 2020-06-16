All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

153 West 80th Street

153 West 80th Street · (917) 853-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153 West 80th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
*Virtual tour available upon request. Available 6/15 - $3200 unfurnished or $3500 furnished. 4 month minimum.

Get ready to fall in love with this phenomenal, renovated 1 bedroom (with washer/dryer!) located a block and a half from Central Park. EASY APPROVAL PROCESS WITH NO BOARD INTERVIEW.

This wonderfully delightful, loft-like apartment boasts five large windows and three exposures: south, west and north. It is bright, and it is quiet. Like to cook? You will be immediately taken with the newly renovated HUGE, open (windowed) kitchen. Spread out your ingredients on the amazingly expansive countertops; store your dishes and more in the abundance of modern open shelving and base cabinetry; and whip up a meal with your new stainless steel appliances, which includes a dishwasher. Entertaining (or relaxing) is a cinch in your nearly 17 foot wide living room, which allows for great flexibility with furniture layout. High ceilings abound along with a floor to ceiling exposed brick wall that houses a charming, decorative fireplace. The windowed, spa-like bath is in excellent condition with gorgeous porcelain tiling, inset mirrored storage and a glass walled shower. And lastly, you will sleep soundly here in a bedroom that easily accommodates a queen-sized bed plus additional furniture (along with having double closets). This apartment is a gem.

153 W. 80th St. is a boutique, pre-war building located on an adorable tree-lined street. It is just 1/2 block from the American Museum of Natural History and lies in the heart of all the UWS has to offer: fantastic shops, wonderful restaurants, a plethora of transportation options (crosstown buses and the 1/2/3/B/C), Zabars and more.,Get ready to fall in love with this phenomenal 1 bedroom (with washer/dryer!) located a block and a half from Central Park. Plus - EASY APPROVAL PROCESS NO BOARD INTERVIEW.

This wonderfully delightful, loft-like apartment boasts five large windows and three exposures south, west and north. It's brightand it's quiet. Like to cook? You'll be immediately taken with the HUGE, open (windowed) kitchen. Spread out your ingredients on the amazingly expansive marble countertops; store your dishes and more in the incredible abundance of cabinets, and let your dishwasher take care of the clean up. Entertaining (or relaxing) is a cinch in your nearly 17 foot wide living room --- it allows for great flexibility with furniture layout. High ceilings abound along with a floor to ceiling exposed brick wall that houses a charming, decorative fireplace. The windowed, spa-like bath is in excellent condition with gorgeous porcelain tiling, inset mirrored storage and a glass walled shower. And lastly, you'll sleep soundly here in a bedroom that easily accommodates a queen-sized bed plus additional furniture (along with having double closets). This apartment is a gem. No pets, please.

153 W. 80th St. is a boutique, pre-war building located on an adorable tree-lined street. It is just 1/2 block from the American Museum of Natural History, and it is in the heart of all the UWS has to offer: fantastic shops, wonderful restaurants, a plethora of transportation options (crosstown buses and the 1/2/3/B/C), Zabars and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 West 80th Street have any available units?
153 West 80th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 West 80th Street have?
Some of 153 West 80th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 West 80th Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 West 80th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 West 80th Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 West 80th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 153 West 80th Street offer parking?
No, 153 West 80th Street does not offer parking.
Does 153 West 80th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 West 80th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 West 80th Street have a pool?
No, 153 West 80th Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 West 80th Street have accessible units?
No, 153 West 80th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 West 80th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 West 80th Street has units with dishwashers.
