153 West 80th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

*Virtual tour available upon request. Available 6/15 - $3200 unfurnished or $3500 furnished. 4 month minimum.



Get ready to fall in love with this phenomenal, renovated 1 bedroom (with washer/dryer!) located a block and a half from Central Park. EASY APPROVAL PROCESS WITH NO BOARD INTERVIEW.



This wonderfully delightful, loft-like apartment boasts five large windows and three exposures: south, west and north. It is bright, and it is quiet. Like to cook? You will be immediately taken with the newly renovated HUGE, open (windowed) kitchen. Spread out your ingredients on the amazingly expansive countertops; store your dishes and more in the abundance of modern open shelving and base cabinetry; and whip up a meal with your new stainless steel appliances, which includes a dishwasher. Entertaining (or relaxing) is a cinch in your nearly 17 foot wide living room, which allows for great flexibility with furniture layout. High ceilings abound along with a floor to ceiling exposed brick wall that houses a charming, decorative fireplace. The windowed, spa-like bath is in excellent condition with gorgeous porcelain tiling, inset mirrored storage and a glass walled shower. And lastly, you will sleep soundly here in a bedroom that easily accommodates a queen-sized bed plus additional furniture (along with having double closets). This apartment is a gem.



153 W. 80th St. is a boutique, pre-war building located on an adorable tree-lined street. It is just 1/2 block from the American Museum of Natural History and lies in the heart of all the UWS has to offer: fantastic shops, wonderful restaurants, a plethora of transportation options (crosstown buses and the 1/2/3/B/C), Zabars and more.,Get ready to fall in love with this phenomenal 1 bedroom (with washer/dryer!) located a block and a half from Central Park. Plus - EASY APPROVAL PROCESS NO BOARD INTERVIEW.



This wonderfully delightful, loft-like apartment boasts five large windows and three exposures south, west and north. It's brightand it's quiet. Like to cook? You'll be immediately taken with the HUGE, open (windowed) kitchen. Spread out your ingredients on the amazingly expansive marble countertops; store your dishes and more in the incredible abundance of cabinets, and let your dishwasher take care of the clean up. Entertaining (or relaxing) is a cinch in your nearly 17 foot wide living room --- it allows for great flexibility with furniture layout. High ceilings abound along with a floor to ceiling exposed brick wall that houses a charming, decorative fireplace. The windowed, spa-like bath is in excellent condition with gorgeous porcelain tiling, inset mirrored storage and a glass walled shower. And lastly, you'll sleep soundly here in a bedroom that easily accommodates a queen-sized bed plus additional furniture (along with having double closets). This apartment is a gem. No pets, please.



153 W. 80th St. is a boutique, pre-war building located on an adorable tree-lined street. It is just 1/2 block from the American Museum of Natural History, and it is in the heart of all the UWS has to offer: fantastic shops, wonderful restaurants, a plethora of transportation options (crosstown buses and the 1/2/3/B/C), Zabars and more.