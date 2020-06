Amenities

Rarely available 2 bedroom apartment at Thompson House located in the heart of Soho.

This stylish 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment is impeccably designed with dark matte-finish hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and over-sized windows allowing natural light to fill every room. The sleek kitchen has white marble countertops and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The open layout is ideal for entertaining in the spacious living room. Each bedroom easily fits a queen-size bed with additional furniture. The ultra-modern bathroom has a large glass enclosed shower with 5 multi-speed jets for a spa-like experience. The home is complete with in-unit stacking washer and dryer.



Thompson House is an iconic Soho Pre-war apartment building with Butterflymx virtual doorman.



Advertised rent is net effective based on 1 month free on a 13 month lease. Gross rent is $4685.