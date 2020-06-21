All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

152 E 35TH

152 East 35th Street · (212) 877-0436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

152 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5C · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
2 Bedroom - East 35th Between Lex & Third

Available ASAP/JULY

Part-time Doorman, Elevator, Laundry

Originally a Huge 1 Bedroom, Currently flexed as 2 Bedrooms - Photos of both layouts are shown for reference.

Spacious in either layout, it is quite a GRAND rental - Rarely available and coveted C line offers great light, phenomenal views, spacious rooms and tons of closet space.

This is renovated, and has large foyer entry that can double as dining room

HUGE living room, with great light and open city views, including The Chrysler Building .

This enormous space can accommodate any living room style, large furniture, a great home office or 2nd bedroom

Large traditional bedroom with great closet, window and bright southern exposure. Renovated marble bathroom.

Small kitchen with large window and great light

This apartment is spacious and immaculate, a place where one (or two!) can stay for the long term.

The building is impeccable, has elevator, laundry and Part-time doorman.

This is a coop sublet, credit and financials must qualify

One year lease with option to renew. Available upon board approval (approx 3-4 weeks from lease signing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 E 35TH have any available units?
152 E 35TH has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 152 E 35TH currently offering any rent specials?
152 E 35TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 E 35TH pet-friendly?
No, 152 E 35TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 152 E 35TH offer parking?
No, 152 E 35TH does not offer parking.
Does 152 E 35TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 152 E 35TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 E 35TH have a pool?
No, 152 E 35TH does not have a pool.
Does 152 E 35TH have accessible units?
No, 152 E 35TH does not have accessible units.
Does 152 E 35TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 E 35TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 E 35TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 E 35TH does not have units with air conditioning.
