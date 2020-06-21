152 E 35TH

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator

2 Bedroom - East 35th Between Lex & Third



Available ASAP/JULY



Part-time Doorman, Elevator, Laundry



Originally a Huge 1 Bedroom, Currently flexed as 2 Bedrooms - Photos of both layouts are shown for reference.



Spacious in either layout, it is quite a GRAND rental - Rarely available and coveted C line offers great light, phenomenal views, spacious rooms and tons of closet space.



This is renovated, and has large foyer entry that can double as dining room



HUGE living room, with great light and open city views, including The Chrysler Building .



This enormous space can accommodate any living room style, large furniture, a great home office or 2nd bedroom



Large traditional bedroom with great closet, window and bright southern exposure. Renovated marble bathroom.



Small kitchen with large window and great light



This apartment is spacious and immaculate, a place where one (or two!) can stay for the long term.



The building is impeccable, has elevator, laundry and Part-time doorman.



This is a coop sublet, credit and financials must qualify



One year lease with option to renew. Available upon board approval (approx 3-4 weeks from lease signing)