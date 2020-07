Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

NO BROKER FEE APPLIES FOR 24 MONTH LEASE TERM, ONLY !!AVAILABLE FURNISHED FOR MIN. TERM OF 3 MONTHSStunning, fully renovated AND FURNISHED one bedroom in the heart of the Upper East side. This 2nd floor unit offers privacy, high ceilings and brand new appliances. This is a true one bedroom, one bath apartment in a prime location close to Central park, amazing shopping opportunities (Bloomingdales in two block south), and savory dining.Only 1 flight up.