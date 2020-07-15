Amenities

No detail was overlooked in the top-to-bottom renovation of this stunning 1750 SF loft. Located in the heart of Chelsea, this oversized loft is the perfect blend of modern luxury and classic New York charm. With airy high ceilings, 7-inch oak wood plank flooring and wall of seven-foot tall windows, this space has been completely transformed into an entertainer's dream home.



The home flows from its foyer and opens into the expansive great room. With over 20 feet of windows, residence 202 is bathed in natural light and has enough room for multiple seating areas. Next to the great room sits an open-concept dining room and kitchen. A design collaboration between NY LOFT and IKONNI, the windowed kitchen features custom cabinetry and a suite of fully-integrated stainless steel appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero.



The master bedroom is fully outfitted with custom closets and a sleek en-suite bathroom. A study is located on the opposite side of the loft with HVAC and an en-suite bathroom.



Additional apartment features include a powder room, custom Italian closets throughout, Lutron lighting, automated shades, central HVAC, and an in-home washer and dryer.



150 West 26th Street is an intimate 25-unit building where residents can enjoy a newly planted common roof garden with grill. An on-site building manager is available Monday-Friday.