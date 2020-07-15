All apartments in New York
150 West 26th Street

150 West 26th Street · (917) 400-4404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$9,975

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

No detail was overlooked in the top-to-bottom renovation of this stunning 1750 SF loft. Located in the heart of Chelsea, this oversized loft is the perfect blend of modern luxury and classic New York charm. With airy high ceilings, 7-inch oak wood plank flooring and wall of seven-foot tall windows, this space has been completely transformed into an entertainer's dream home.

The home flows from its foyer and opens into the expansive great room. With over 20 feet of windows, residence 202 is bathed in natural light and has enough room for multiple seating areas. Next to the great room sits an open-concept dining room and kitchen. A design collaboration between NY LOFT and IKONNI, the windowed kitchen features custom cabinetry and a suite of fully-integrated stainless steel appliances from Miele and Sub-Zero.

The master bedroom is fully outfitted with custom closets and a sleek en-suite bathroom. A study is located on the opposite side of the loft with HVAC and an en-suite bathroom.

Additional apartment features include a powder room, custom Italian closets throughout, Lutron lighting, automated shades, central HVAC, and an in-home washer and dryer.

150 West 26th Street is an intimate 25-unit building where residents can enjoy a newly planted common roof garden with grill. An on-site building manager is available Monday-Friday.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West 26th Street have any available units?
150 West 26th Street has a unit available for $9,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West 26th Street have?
Some of 150 West 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 West 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 150 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 150 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 West 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 150 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
