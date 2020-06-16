150 West 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub media room yoga

Available unfurnished. No Pets. No Smoking.



For terrace lovers, the opportunity to live in the amazing Greenwich Lane Condominium in the heart of Greenwich Village. Full of light and Pre-War elegance, this two bedroom/two and a half bath home has beautiful room proportions and an elegant design.



Upon entering the apartment, the windowed foyer with custom built-in closets and beautiful powder room with Hermes wallpaper, leads to a 28 foot wide Great Room. Perfect for entertaining, this room has a built-in bar with wine fridge, fireplace mantel, onyx sconces, vintage hanging chandelier and rich herringbone floors and leads to the south-facing planted terrace. The 435 SF planted terrace is a private oasis and is lush and green with natural grasses, hammock, canopy and custom built in seating.



The large eat-in windowed kitchen has a built-in cushioned banquet, Subzero and Wolfe appliances, display shelving, pantry storage and beautiful imported wall tiles.



As expected, at the Greenwich Lane, the master suite is sumptuous, with two custom designed closets and beautiful master bath with marble mosaic floor, radiant floor heating, marble wall tiles, huge shower and linen closet. A secondary bedroom is perfect for a guest room or study and the adjacent bathroom has gorgeous fittings and marble slab tub surround and mosaic floor.



This home has a washer/dryer and is fully wired for sound and lighting control throughout.



The Greenwich Lane is a LEED-certified condominium that features amenities including a 24-hour doorman and Concierge, fitness and wellness center with yoga and treatment rooms, 25-meter swimming pool with changing rooms, hot tub, golf simulator, spacious residents' lounge, dining room with a guest chef's kitchen and separate catering kitchen, and a 21-seat screening room.



