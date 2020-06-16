All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

150 West 12th Street

150 W 12th St · (646) 613-2619
Location

150 W 12th St, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-W · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
Available unfurnished. No Pets. No Smoking.

For terrace lovers, the opportunity to live in the amazing Greenwich Lane Condominium in the heart of Greenwich Village. Full of light and Pre-War elegance, this two bedroom/two and a half bath home has beautiful room proportions and an elegant design.

Upon entering the apartment, the windowed foyer with custom built-in closets and beautiful powder room with Hermes wallpaper, leads to a 28 foot wide Great Room. Perfect for entertaining, this room has a built-in bar with wine fridge, fireplace mantel, onyx sconces, vintage hanging chandelier and rich herringbone floors and leads to the south-facing planted terrace. The 435 SF planted terrace is a private oasis and is lush and green with natural grasses, hammock, canopy and custom built in seating.

The large eat-in windowed kitchen has a built-in cushioned banquet, Subzero and Wolfe appliances, display shelving, pantry storage and beautiful imported wall tiles.

As expected, at the Greenwich Lane, the master suite is sumptuous, with two custom designed closets and beautiful master bath with marble mosaic floor, radiant floor heating, marble wall tiles, huge shower and linen closet. A secondary bedroom is perfect for a guest room or study and the adjacent bathroom has gorgeous fittings and marble slab tub surround and mosaic floor.

This home has a washer/dryer and is fully wired for sound and lighting control throughout.

The Greenwich Lane is a LEED-certified condominium that features amenities including a 24-hour doorman and Concierge, fitness and wellness center with yoga and treatment rooms, 25-meter swimming pool with changing rooms, hot tub, golf simulator, spacious residents' lounge, dining room with a guest chef's kitchen and separate catering kitchen, and a 21-seat screening room.

Brokers- CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 West 12th Street have any available units?
150 West 12th Street has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 West 12th Street have?
Some of 150 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 West 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 150 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 West 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 150 West 12th Street has a pool.
Does 150 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 150 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
