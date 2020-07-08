Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge doorman gym on-site laundry pool hot tub sauna

Paradise loft in the heart of Union Square with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and central air conditioning! Luxury dream home with soaring 15 foot high ceilings and cast iron arched windows over vibrant Greenwich Village and Union Square Park. Watch the world go by and seasons change from the comfort of your living and dining room. This unique, lofty layout offers endless possibilities. Host fantastic dinner parties at a table for 12 with ease or eat informally at the marble kitchen island. Open plan chef's kitchen with unique lighting display allow you to set the mood for any and every event. Enjoy top of the line appliances from the world's best brands and room to prep, prepare and serve with ease including a garbage disposal, built in espresso machine, six burner range and wine fridge. Entertaining and living space are seamlessly divided in the ~2,200 ft2 home. The Master suite has two massive closets, Soho style views of exposed brick prewar buildings and room for a king size bed and countless additional pieces of furniture. The master bath has a unique wet room with claw foot tub and shower in addition to dual sinks. The second bedroom also fits a king and offers a lighter design in the en-suite bath. The additional laundry room, half bath, hardwood floors and pre-war details make this home one of a kind. Available for a July 1st or July 15th start date.15 Union Square West is the pinnacle of Greenwich Village luxury. Top of the line staff include a concierge and a team prepared to help with any and all needs. Enjoy paradise downstairs with a full length pool, hot tub, and sauna. Conquer your wellness goals with a full gym, spa, massage, and treatment rooms.We look forward to showing you this very special home.