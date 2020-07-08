All apartments in New York
New York, NY
15 Union Square West
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

15 Union Square West

15 Union Square West · (212) 539-4966
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Union Square West, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$18,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
sauna
Paradise loft in the heart of Union Square with two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and central air conditioning! Luxury dream home with soaring 15 foot high ceilings and cast iron arched windows over vibrant Greenwich Village and Union Square Park. Watch the world go by and seasons change from the comfort of your living and dining room. This unique, lofty layout offers endless possibilities. Host fantastic dinner parties at a table for 12 with ease or eat informally at the marble kitchen island. Open plan chef's kitchen with unique lighting display allow you to set the mood for any and every event. Enjoy top of the line appliances from the world's best brands and room to prep, prepare and serve with ease including a garbage disposal, built in espresso machine, six burner range and wine fridge. Entertaining and living space are seamlessly divided in the ~2,200 ft2 home. The Master suite has two massive closets, Soho style views of exposed brick prewar buildings and room for a king size bed and countless additional pieces of furniture. The master bath has a unique wet room with claw foot tub and shower in addition to dual sinks. The second bedroom also fits a king and offers a lighter design in the en-suite bath. The additional laundry room, half bath, hardwood floors and pre-war details make this home one of a kind. Available for a July 1st or July 15th start date.15 Union Square West is the pinnacle of Greenwich Village luxury. Top of the line staff include a concierge and a team prepared to help with any and all needs. Enjoy paradise downstairs with a full length pool, hot tub, and sauna. Conquer your wellness goals with a full gym, spa, massage, and treatment rooms.We look forward to showing you this very special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Union Square West have any available units?
15 Union Square West has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Union Square West have?
Some of 15 Union Square West's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Union Square West currently offering any rent specials?
15 Union Square West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Union Square West pet-friendly?
No, 15 Union Square West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Union Square West offer parking?
No, 15 Union Square West does not offer parking.
Does 15 Union Square West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Union Square West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Union Square West have a pool?
Yes, 15 Union Square West has a pool.
Does 15 Union Square West have accessible units?
No, 15 Union Square West does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Union Square West have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Union Square West does not have units with dishwashers.
