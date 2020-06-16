All apartments in New York
15 Rivington Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

15 Rivington Street

15 Rivington Street · (212) 941-2509
Location

15 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
OUTDOOR LIVING!! Unique all glass Penthouse Furnished rental with your own laptop pool. Nothing like this in NYC! Key locked elevator opens directly into this super stylishly furnished home-( can be rented unfurnished as well). Perched at the top of an intimate boutique condo building, 3BR/3 BTHS, 2100 sq ft all glass triplex with a private 1200 sq ft roof deck including an all year round lap POOL with outdoor kitchen just for this unit. Additional terraces off of bedrooms, soaring 360 degree views of the city. Finest level of finishes including premium appliances : Bosch, Viking, Zuma, Grohe and Toto. Radiant in floor heating, wood burning fireplace, central air, washer/dryer, all one could desire. Best block on Lower East Side across from Freeman Ally and near all restaurants, shops and transportation. Dramatic, serene, perfect celebrity retreat. Adjacent to Soho, Nolita, East Village. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Rivington Street have any available units?
15 Rivington Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Rivington Street have?
Some of 15 Rivington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Rivington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 15 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 15 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 15 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Rivington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Rivington Street have a pool?
Yes, 15 Rivington Street has a pool.
Does 15 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Rivington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
