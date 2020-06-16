15 Rivington Street

Amenities

OUTDOOR LIVING!! Unique all glass Penthouse Furnished rental with your own laptop pool. Nothing like this in NYC! Key locked elevator opens directly into this super stylishly furnished home-( can be rented unfurnished as well). Perched at the top of an intimate boutique condo building, 3BR/3 BTHS, 2100 sq ft all glass triplex with a private 1200 sq ft roof deck including an all year round lap POOL with outdoor kitchen just for this unit. Additional terraces off of bedrooms, soaring 360 degree views of the city. Finest level of finishes including premium appliances : Bosch, Viking, Zuma, Grohe and Toto. Radiant in floor heating, wood burning fireplace, central air, washer/dryer, all one could desire. Best block on Lower East Side across from Freeman Ally and near all restaurants, shops and transportation. Dramatic, serene, perfect celebrity retreat. Adjacent to Soho, Nolita, East Village. FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED!