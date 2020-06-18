All apartments in New York
New York, NY
15 Murray street 5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

15 Murray street 5

15 Murray St · (631) 599-0699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Murray St, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. Jul 1

$7,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Breathtaking 3500 SQFT DIPLEX 4BR/2BTH IN TriBeCa - Property Id: 284026

Wow!!
Very very raRe
Under value
MAY RENT FREE !
SUNNY, SKYLIGHT, Massive, Renovated Tribeca Convertible 4 Bedroom/2Bath Duplex w/ Washer & Dryer In Unit!
This beautiful and renovated loft holds amazing value, quiet, extra high ceiling, new kitchen appliances, great closet space, 2 Marble bathroom!
Loft 25 foot ceilings
4 recreation rooms and two full baths can be easily used as a three or four-bedroom apartment. This beautiful extra high ceiling apartment is located in the heart of Tribeca right by all the subways and markets, right by the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, R, J, and Z subway stop!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284026
Property Id 284026

(RLNE5792898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Murray street 5 have any available units?
15 Murray street 5 has a unit available for $7,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Murray street 5 have?
Some of 15 Murray street 5's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Murray street 5 currently offering any rent specials?
15 Murray street 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Murray street 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Murray street 5 is pet friendly.
Does 15 Murray street 5 offer parking?
No, 15 Murray street 5 does not offer parking.
Does 15 Murray street 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Murray street 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Murray street 5 have a pool?
No, 15 Murray street 5 does not have a pool.
Does 15 Murray street 5 have accessible units?
No, 15 Murray street 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Murray street 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Murray street 5 has units with dishwashers.
