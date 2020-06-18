15 Murray street 5

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated clubhouse

Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Breathtaking 3500 SQFT DIPLEX 4BR/2BTH IN TriBeCa - Property Id: 284026



Wow!!

Very very raRe

Under value

MAY RENT FREE !

SUNNY, SKYLIGHT, Massive, Renovated Tribeca Convertible 4 Bedroom/2Bath Duplex w/ Washer & Dryer In Unit!

This beautiful and renovated loft holds amazing value, quiet, extra high ceiling, new kitchen appliances, great closet space, 2 Marble bathroom!

Loft 25 foot ceilings

4 recreation rooms and two full baths can be easily used as a three or four-bedroom apartment. This beautiful extra high ceiling apartment is located in the heart of Tribeca right by all the subways and markets, right by the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A, C, E, R, J, and Z subway stop!

