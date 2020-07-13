All apartments in New York
Find more places like 15 Hudson Yards.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
15 Hudson Yards
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:20 PM

15 Hudson Yards

15 Hudson Yards · (212) 444-7820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

15 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31H · Avail. now

$18,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
lobby
media room
yoga
Fifteen Hudson Yards occupies a prime position on the Public Square and Gardens at the center of Hudson Yards, directly on the High Line and adjacent to The Shed, the forthcoming center for artistic invention. Here, residents will take advantage of the unique lifestyle that Hudson Yards will offer - integrating the finest shopping, dining, arts, culture, fitness and innovation with the highest standards of residential design, services and construction - just moments from West Chelsea's unique combination of art galleries, museums, restaurants, schools and the spectacular Hudson River Park.Plaza Residence 31H is a three bedroom residence of 2,218 square feet with views of the Public Square and Gardens. The corner great room features an open windowed kitchen with a unique free-standing marble island, custom oak wood cabinetry and Miele appliances. The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and a luxurious master bath. Generous closet space in Bedrooms 2 and 3, and a gracious entry foyer make this a truly amazing home. Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group, Fifteen Hudson Yards offers residents over 40,000 square feet of amenities on three floors. Floor 50 has been devoted to the full range of fitness and wellness opportunities, including an aquatics center with a 75-foot long three-lane swimming pool, a 3,500 square foot fitness center designed by The Wright Fit, private studio for yoga, stretching and group fitness classes, private spa suites with treatment rooms, and a beauty bar for hair and makeup services. Floor 51 features two corner private dinner suites including wine storage and tasting rooms, lounge with breathtaking Hudson River views, club room with billiards tables, card tables and large-screen TV, a screening room, business center, golf club lounge, and an atelier with communal working table and lounge seating. A 24-hour attended lobby, doorman and concierge provide residents with an unparalleled suite of services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Hudson Yards have any available units?
15 Hudson Yards has a unit available for $18,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Hudson Yards have?
Some of 15 Hudson Yards's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Hudson Yards currently offering any rent specials?
15 Hudson Yards is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Hudson Yards pet-friendly?
No, 15 Hudson Yards is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 15 Hudson Yards offer parking?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not offer parking.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have a pool?
Yes, 15 Hudson Yards has a pool.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have accessible units?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Hudson Yards have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Hudson Yards does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15 Hudson Yards?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity