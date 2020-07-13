15 Hudson Yards

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets gym pool concierge doorman

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman gym pool pool table hot tub lobby media room yoga

Fifteen Hudson Yards occupies a prime position on the Public Square and Gardens at the center of Hudson Yards, directly on the High Line and adjacent to The Shed, the forthcoming center for artistic invention. Here, residents will take advantage of the unique lifestyle that Hudson Yards will offer - integrating the finest shopping, dining, arts, culture, fitness and innovation with the highest standards of residential design, services and construction - just moments from West Chelsea's unique combination of art galleries, museums, restaurants, schools and the spectacular Hudson River Park.Plaza Residence 31H is a three bedroom residence of 2,218 square feet with views of the Public Square and Gardens. The corner great room features an open windowed kitchen with a unique free-standing marble island, custom oak wood cabinetry and Miele appliances. The master bedroom suite features two walk-in closets and a luxurious master bath. Generous closet space in Bedrooms 2 and 3, and a gracious entry foyer make this a truly amazing home. Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group, Fifteen Hudson Yards offers residents over 40,000 square feet of amenities on three floors. Floor 50 has been devoted to the full range of fitness and wellness opportunities, including an aquatics center with a 75-foot long three-lane swimming pool, a 3,500 square foot fitness center designed by The Wright Fit, private studio for yoga, stretching and group fitness classes, private spa suites with treatment rooms, and a beauty bar for hair and makeup services. Floor 51 features two corner private dinner suites including wine storage and tasting rooms, lounge with breathtaking Hudson River views, club room with billiards tables, card tables and large-screen TV, a screening room, business center, golf club lounge, and an atelier with communal working table and lounge seating. A 24-hour attended lobby, doorman and concierge provide residents with an unparalleled suite of services.