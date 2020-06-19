15 Fort Charles Place

Amenities

Work space for rent in Marble Hill/Riverdale area in private home.

Available March 1, 2020.

Approximately 650 ft.

access to refrigerator microwave sink and bathroom in common area.

Owner willing to separate into three private work spaces. Each space approximately

8 x 10 for $500.00 per month or entire space for $1,400 per month.

Quiet tree lined neighborhood with access to Henry Hudson Parkway, major Deegan expressway within two minute drive.

Three blocks walking from 1 train, Express buses and Metro-North Marble Hill station.,1st Floor of a historic home with private laundry, possible parking and private backyard is waiting for you. This bright and charming space has original molding, doors and eat- in kitchen open to the living room. Bedrooms are similar size, and the apartment has all its original floors. This quite tree-lined street is just 2 1/2 blocks to the 1 train and 2 blocks to the Metro North (23 min to Grand Central). The private laundry and storage room will make life simpler. Close to shopping and great transportation makes this apartment a must see! Small dogs under 20lbs are welcome. Covered parking is also available for $150.00 per month.