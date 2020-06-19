All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:24 AM

15 Fort Charles Place

15 Fort Charles Place · (212) 567-7200 ext. 16
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Fort Charles Place, New York, NY 10463
Marble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Work space for rent in Marble Hill/Riverdale area in private home.
Available March 1, 2020.
Approximately 650 ft.
access to refrigerator microwave sink and bathroom in common area.
Owner willing to separate into three private work spaces. Each space approximately
8 x 10 for $500.00 per month or entire space for $1,400 per month.
Quiet tree lined neighborhood with access to Henry Hudson Parkway, major Deegan expressway within two minute drive.
Three blocks walking from 1 train, Express buses and Metro-North Marble Hill station.,1st Floor of a historic home with private laundry, possible parking and private backyard is waiting for you. This bright and charming space has original molding, doors and eat- in kitchen open to the living room. Bedrooms are similar size, and the apartment has all its original floors. This quite tree-lined street is just 2 1/2 blocks to the 1 train and 2 blocks to the Metro North (23 min to Grand Central). The private laundry and storage room will make life simpler. Close to shopping and great transportation makes this apartment a must see! Small dogs under 20lbs are welcome. Covered parking is also available for $150.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Fort Charles Place have any available units?
15 Fort Charles Place has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Fort Charles Place have?
Some of 15 Fort Charles Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Fort Charles Place currently offering any rent specials?
15 Fort Charles Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Fort Charles Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Fort Charles Place is pet friendly.
Does 15 Fort Charles Place offer parking?
Yes, 15 Fort Charles Place does offer parking.
Does 15 Fort Charles Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Fort Charles Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Fort Charles Place have a pool?
No, 15 Fort Charles Place does not have a pool.
Does 15 Fort Charles Place have accessible units?
No, 15 Fort Charles Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Fort Charles Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Fort Charles Place does not have units with dishwashers.
