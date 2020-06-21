149 Bleecker St 2

Amenities
Sun Saturated XL 3BR+W/D in Greenwich - Property Id: 293964
Available Immediately~Greenwich
*LOW FEE
This unit is a very unique layout that includes a HUGE living room. The bedrooms in this apartment are also very large and even include walk-in closet space! The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, modern white appliances, a subway tiled bathroom and washer/dryer in unit.
Conveniently located near Washington Square Park, NYU, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293964
Property Id 293964
(RLNE5832599)