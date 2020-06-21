All apartments in New York
149 Bleecker St 2
149 Bleecker St 2

149 Bleecker Street · (281) 763-9523
Location

149 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun Saturated XL 3BR+W/D in Greenwich - Property Id: 293964

Available Immediately~Greenwich

*LOW FEE

This unit is a very unique layout that includes a HUGE living room. The bedrooms in this apartment are also very large and even include walk-in closet space! The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood floors, modern white appliances, a subway tiled bathroom and washer/dryer in unit.

Conveniently located near Washington Square Park, NYU, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293964
Property Id 293964

(RLNE5832599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Bleecker St 2 have any available units?
149 Bleecker St 2 has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Bleecker St 2 have?
Some of 149 Bleecker St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Bleecker St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
149 Bleecker St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Bleecker St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Bleecker St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 149 Bleecker St 2 offer parking?
No, 149 Bleecker St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 149 Bleecker St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Bleecker St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Bleecker St 2 have a pool?
No, 149 Bleecker St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 149 Bleecker St 2 have accessible units?
No, 149 Bleecker St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Bleecker St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Bleecker St 2 has units with dishwashers.
