Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

148 West 28th Street

148 West 28th Street · No Longer Available
Location

148 West 28th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
Authentic, full floor loft with no detail overlooked. This home has been meticulously outfitted with condo-level finishes with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a separate home office. Private keyed elevator access opens up to solid wood floors throughout and 10 ft. beamed ceilings maintaining the authentic and expansive loft feel. The open chef's kitchen is state-of-the-art with GE Monogram appliances and highlighted with industrial lighting fixtures. Bedrooms are well proportioned including a 5-piece master bathroom with a soaking tub and separate stall shower. The loft features brand new turn and tilt windows, washer/dryer and state of the art central heating and cooling system with year round climate control.148 West 28th Street is a newly converted luxury loft building with a virtual doorman and fitness center. The building is pet friendly and live/work is allowed. Centrally located with the #1 subway line on the block and convenient access to Whole Foods as well as Fairway Market and Trader Joe's. The lively neighborhood has endless options for night life and dining including popular destinations such as NoMad, The Breslin, Ace Hotel and Eventi Hotel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 West 28th Street have any available units?
148 West 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 West 28th Street have?
Some of 148 West 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 West 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
148 West 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 West 28th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 148 West 28th Street is pet friendly.
Does 148 West 28th Street offer parking?
No, 148 West 28th Street does not offer parking.
Does 148 West 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 148 West 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 West 28th Street have a pool?
No, 148 West 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 148 West 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 148 West 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 148 West 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 West 28th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
