Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym

Authentic, full floor loft with no detail overlooked. This home has been meticulously outfitted with condo-level finishes with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a separate home office. Private keyed elevator access opens up to solid wood floors throughout and 10 ft. beamed ceilings maintaining the authentic and expansive loft feel. The open chef's kitchen is state-of-the-art with GE Monogram appliances and highlighted with industrial lighting fixtures. Bedrooms are well proportioned including a 5-piece master bathroom with a soaking tub and separate stall shower. The loft features brand new turn and tilt windows, washer/dryer and state of the art central heating and cooling system with year round climate control.148 West 28th Street is a newly converted luxury loft building with a virtual doorman and fitness center. The building is pet friendly and live/work is allowed. Centrally located with the #1 subway line on the block and convenient access to Whole Foods as well as Fairway Market and Trader Joe's. The lively neighborhood has endless options for night life and dining including popular destinations such as NoMad, The Breslin, Ace Hotel and Eventi Hotel.