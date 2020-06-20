All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

147 East 82nd Street

147 East 82nd Street · (212) 848-0486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

147 East 82nd Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
LARGEST 1Bedroom in Building..E 82 St(off Lex Ave)**.One bedroom apartment in an elevator, laundry, live-in super building**SOUTH FACING with abundant sun cascading through the living room windows.**Hardwood floors throughout and abundant closets. A separate windowed eat in updated kitchen with hardwoods and designer blue cabinets, with granite counter tops. The best of both worlds, an opening in the kitchen that allows you to enjoy your friends and family**A KING size bedroom with double closets and through the wall air conditioner. The living room is HUGE with tons of room for a sectional sofa, media center, tables , lamps and much more.Laundry Room and Live in super*****Sorry, no Dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 East 82nd Street have any available units?
147 East 82nd Street has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 147 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 147 East 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
147 East 82nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 147 East 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 147 East 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 147 East 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 147 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 147 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 147 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 147 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 147 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
