147 East 82nd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning elevator

LARGEST 1Bedroom in Building..E 82 St(off Lex Ave)**.One bedroom apartment in an elevator, laundry, live-in super building**SOUTH FACING with abundant sun cascading through the living room windows.**Hardwood floors throughout and abundant closets. A separate windowed eat in updated kitchen with hardwoods and designer blue cabinets, with granite counter tops. The best of both worlds, an opening in the kitchen that allows you to enjoy your friends and family**A KING size bedroom with double closets and through the wall air conditioner. The living room is HUGE with tons of room for a sectional sofa, media center, tables , lamps and much more.Laundry Room and Live in super*****Sorry, no Dogs