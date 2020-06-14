All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

146 West 17th Street

146 West 17th Street · (646) 430-5585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

146 West 17th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Bright and Spacious Character-Filled Studio + a Separate Dining Area situated on a quiet Chelsea block just off the #1 Subway at West 18th and 7th Avenue!Only 2 Flights Up in a very well-maintained Prewar Walk-Up Building. Spacious main room with a bright Northern Exposure with 2 large windows and an Exposed Brick Wall with a Decorative Fireplace and mantle. The Kitchen has full size appliances with plenty of counter space and maplewood cabinets + a Windowed Dining Area. Windowed bathroom with a soaking tub with a rain showerhead, as well as a vanity and medicine cabinetApartment features include: 8.5 Foot High Ceilings throughout, Hardwood floors, Good Closet Space + Overhead and Loft Storage, voice intercomApproximate Room Measurements: Living Room measures 182 L X 11 W, Kitchen/Dining Area Measures 9 W X 103 LSituated on quiet, tree-lined West 17th Street in the heart of Chelsea and nearby to the 1/A/C/E/L/F/M & Path Trains. Easy Walk to Union Square and the West Village. Neighborhood Highlights include The Highline, famed Chelsea Market, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Trader Joes and plenty of trendy restaurants and shops all within a stones throw walkBuilding has a live-in super with 4 units per floor, theres a trash/recyclables room on the second floorNo Dogs or Cats allowed. Guarantors allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 West 17th Street have any available units?
146 West 17th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 West 17th Street have?
Some of 146 West 17th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
146 West 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 146 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 146 West 17th Street offer parking?
No, 146 West 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 146 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 West 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 146 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 146 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 146 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 146 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 West 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
