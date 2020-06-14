146 West 17th Street

Amenities

Bright and Spacious Character-Filled Studio + a Separate Dining Area situated on a quiet Chelsea block just off the #1 Subway at West 18th and 7th Avenue!Only 2 Flights Up in a very well-maintained Prewar Walk-Up Building. Spacious main room with a bright Northern Exposure with 2 large windows and an Exposed Brick Wall with a Decorative Fireplace and mantle. The Kitchen has full size appliances with plenty of counter space and maplewood cabinets + a Windowed Dining Area. Windowed bathroom with a soaking tub with a rain showerhead, as well as a vanity and medicine cabinetApartment features include: 8.5 Foot High Ceilings throughout, Hardwood floors, Good Closet Space + Overhead and Loft Storage, voice intercomApproximate Room Measurements: Living Room measures 182 L X 11 W, Kitchen/Dining Area Measures 9 W X 103 LSituated on quiet, tree-lined West 17th Street in the heart of Chelsea and nearby to the 1/A/C/E/L/F/M & Path Trains. Easy Walk to Union Square and the West Village. Neighborhood Highlights include The Highline, famed Chelsea Market, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Trader Joes and plenty of trendy restaurants and shops all within a stones throw walkBuilding has a live-in super with 4 units per floor, theres a trash/recyclables room on the second floorNo Dogs or Cats allowed. Guarantors allowed